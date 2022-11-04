A Nation Is Only as Good as Its People Want It to Be

I try not to pay a great deal of attention to the polls about our 2022 midterm elections. However, accurate or not, over the last two weeks I have become extremely depressed. I question my efforts to expose lies and other efforts to misdirect our nation’s people about the truth. I doubt that I am making a difference although my intentions are pure and focused entirely on the quality of life for the majority of our nation’s people.

An Uninformed Nation is Certain to Self Destruct

The problem I face every day, and why I have become increasingly despondent, is based on the lack of awareness of our nation’s people about what is happening in our country.

My faith in our nation’s people is in decline. I admit that I have been in great pain since November 8, 2016. Initially, I was in shock that a man who hates America and everything it stands for had been given a victory by the Electoral College, but later in the day on November 9th, I questioned my efforts and those of other patriots. I doubt that our hard work to inform the uninformed had achieved a level of success worthy of our time and efforts.

I have begun to doubt if the time I spend as an old man is worthy of my limited years remaining as an American citizen. To put it bluntly and with complete honesty, “is America worth saving if nearly half of our people don’t care?” I won’t be here when the majority of our nation’s people become slaves to plutocrats who now control our government. Why should I care if they don’t care? I won’t live to see the worst of what happens when fascism becomes a reality.

Democracy Requires Hard Work and Dies in Complacency

I honestly cannot answer my own question. Freedom is not free, and maintaining a democracy requires great effort; it cannot be accepted as America’s destiny. Trump’s rigged, and illegitimate election in 2016 proved without a doubt that the very essence of our nation is fragile and can be destroyed by just a few. Trump’s appeal is entirely based on belief in white supremacy, and the dominance of the super-rich. I am doubtful that the voting public recognizes the fact that Trump and his party seek complete control of the lives of all 331 million Americans. They will never serve us, their ambition is to control every aspect of our daily lives. The dreams of our Founding Fathers will never see the completion of our nation’s 250th year.

Nevada Represents Everything Which is Wrong With America

I could point to multiple elections in serval states, but I refer to my own state of Nevada. The contests for our governor, one of our senators, the Secretary of State, and the Attorney General are highly contested, and I cannot understand why.

Our current Governor, Steve Sisolak must be credited for saving our economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was forced to shut down the most profitable businesses in the world, the casinos in Las Vegas, but our state emerged as the most successful economy in America. And yet his opponent, a Trump supporter and an election denier who failed as the Sheriff of Clark County is leading in the polls.

Catherine Cortez Masto is one of the most respected Senators in Washington. Her accomplishments for her state and for America are admirable, and yet she is tied with a failed right-wing politician, Adam Laxalt. How could this happen? Laxalt fought to overturn Nevada’s election results in 2020. On one of the darkest days in American history, when six politically controlled members of the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, 2022, he called it a “great victory for America.”

Important Position in the Nation

A very important position related to fair elections is the Secretary of State. One of Trump’s most adamant election deniers, Jim Marchant, is facing Democrat Cisco Aguilar. Marchant supports the end of early voting, and the prevention of mail-in voting, as well as the end of fair elections in Nevada. He is apparently leading in the most recent polls.

The race for Attorney General is a contest between Democrat Aaron Ford and Trump-endorsed Republican Sigal Chattah. Chattah praised the insurrectionists who attempted to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021, and would seek imprisonment for any woman seeking an abortion. I cannot explain why, because I am an American, but she remains in contention for the office of Attorney General.

Why Do I Do What I Do?

I have been rambling as I write this confession. I must admit that I’m not sure that I can continue to write about our nation’s probable demise. If the American people don’t care about their future, why would I?

Since 2012 most of my days have been spent attempting to help all Americans learn the truth and strengthen their patriotic ties to our nation. I have failed and this failure will be a small part in the end of the United States of America.

I am a tired old man. I no longer believe that I should spend my remaining years attempting to save my beloved country. The people of America in the 21st century no longer cherish the country I believed in for more than three-quarters of a century.

Republican Offer the Worst Possible Candidate in History in Georgia

I leave you with one fact: if Herschel Walker wins in Georgia, America can kiss its lazy a** good-bye.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

Sources:

Ballotpedia: Nevada Secretary of State election, 2022

Politico: We rated every race in play in 2022. This is who we think will win.

Top and Featured John D.‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License