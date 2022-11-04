If you’re thinking about voting for the first time, or if you’ve been meaning to vote but haven’t yet done so, the time is almost near. Here are some steps to take to ensure your vote counts:

Research the questions that will be on your local ballot.

Ask friends and family their opinion.

Set aside some time to vote on November 8 — if you haven’t done so already.

The right to vote is more than just a privilege. It’s an honor, a duty, an obligation, and you should take the time to exercise that right.

On November 8 make your voice heard by voting

Registering to vote is simple, and all you need is your driver’s license or other proof of identification. If you don’t have any, you can provide your social security number as proof of identification. The deadline for registration varies by state; check with your local election office if you have any questions about this process.

Make sure to get out there and make your voice heard — it matters more than ever.

Check your voter registration status and polling place. You can check your voting status on the vote.org website. It will tell you if you’re registered to vote and what precinct and district you’re in.

Ways to Vote

Send your vote by mail. If you are currently registered to vote and have received a ballot, you can return it via mail or fax.

Vote by absentee ballot. If you are unable to make it to the polls on election day or are expecting to be out of town, you may apply for an absentee ballot so that you can cast your vote in advance.

Vote at the polls on Election Day. This is when everyone who is eligible gets together with friends and family and casts their votes inside a designated polling station at their local precinct. You’ll need identification such as a photo ID if this is your first time voting, but after that, all they need is their signature.

Make a Difference

You can make a difference on Election Day. Get informed about your voting options, research candidates, and vote.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Vote: Everything You Need to Vote

USA: How, Where, and When to Vote

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Becky McCray‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License