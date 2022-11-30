Elon Musk Is In “Way Over His Head”

Don

Do What You Do Best

When I began writing in 2008, after my final “real” job, I took to heart the advice of some of my favorite authors. They shared a single rule: “Write what you know about.” Most of the time, I have followed their advice.

Men and women who run large corporations should follow a similar rule: “Don’t attempt a new venture if you know nothing about it.” I hope Elon Musk is reading this.

Social Media is a Waste of Time

First, I’m sure that if you have read my rants before, you are aware of the disdain I have for all social media. I feel it serves no purpose. If I want to contact those I love, I do it directly. I do not understand why millions of people need to inform the general public about their lives and their feelings. Most importantly, all social media can be used to bully others, and attack others they do not agree with in words. Two things I do not do are to post on social media, or watch any of the fake television news broadcasts. If I want to be lied to, I’ll listen to a Republican on C-SPAN.

Elon Musk Wasted 44 Billion Dollars

That said, I want to tell Elon Musk that he is a fool. Spending 44 billion dollars on twitter, which was already in “fail mode,” was ignorant. Even more ignorant is how in the hell did he think he could run such a site? He knows nothing about anything other than engineering. He should stick with what he knows.

His failures are expediting twitter’s demise. After firing thousands, and additional resignations. He is discovering a destructive fact: no one who understands the operational necessities of twitter will work for the madman.

More Misinformation than Ever

Twitter has become worse than it ever was. It is continuing to allow misinformation about Covid-19. Recently it allowed fascist Marjorie Taylor Greene to post the following:

So many people still wearing masks. I just want to ask you. If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from COVID??” 5:35 PM · Nov 28, 2022

Twitter previously had a team of regular employees tasked with banning the posting of anything related to child pornography. More than 50,000 accounts were closed. Today, only a single person remains from the original task force.

The terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, 2019 were blocked. Twitter refused to allow its members to see footage of the tragic events, fearing it would encourage other hate-filled morons to repeat the heinous acts. Musk allowed the broadcasts of the event to air on his media.

Another Right-Wing Extremist Fake Information Tool

Musk’s Twitter appears to be leaning more to the far right. He posted a picture of his bedside table. On it were two guns, and other undefined items. His personal views support the fascist philosophies of Alex Jones, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and his mentor, Donald Trump.

Intelligence and Common Sense Cannot be Bought

Money can buy material items, but common sense, mental stability, and human qualities such as understanding and compassion cannot be purchased with cash or credit.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Brother’s Revenge”

