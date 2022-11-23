iPhone 15 Early Rumors

Don

Only a month has passed since the release of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineups. Speculation about the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro for the next year is already rife. The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are currently anticipated to be significant upgrades: USB-C, the Universal Dynamic Island, and many other things.

Display Features

The Dynamic Island for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be the most notable update to the displays. Dynamic Island is currently only compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

However, Dynamic Island will be on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Apple’s ProMotion display technology, won’t be with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus according to speculations.

As a result, since an always-on display depends on ProMotion and LTPO display technology, support for it won’t be on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

New iPhone Screen Sizes

The 5.4-inch iPhone mini option became no longer available in favor of the larger iPhone 14 Plus. Apple reportedly expects to stick with this method even though the iPhone 14 Plus appears to be selling less well than expected.

This indicates that the iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch display are both on the horizon.

iPhone Cameras

As of right now, it’s a little unclear from the rumors what kind of camera improvements we can anticipate for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus . A number of camera improvements made with the iPhone 14, including a significantly improved front-facing camera and the Photonic Engine for better processing .

Next year, we anticipate Apple to improve upon the current camera hardware, either with new hardware or new software features . Over the upcoming months, more rumors will circulate.

USB-C

Apple is almost certainly going to switch the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to USB-C for connectivity replacing the decade-old Lightning connector. The switchover comes as the European Union implements a new requirement that all smartphones and other devices use a common charging port, which would be USB-C for the time being.

Performance

The A16 Bionic technology, which is already employed in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, is to power the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. This continues Apple’s practice, which got introduced this year, of dividing iPhone performance between Pro and non-Pro models.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, are powered by the A15 chip. They do have the 6-core version of the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have the most recent A16 chip.

Apple’s march toward even more potent Apple Silicon chips will continue with the release of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apple will be among the first businesses in the world to use a new 3nm technology, and the first of these chips would get released in 2023, according to a previous report from last year.

Chipset

The most recent iPhone 14 Pro models use an A16 chip, sometimes referred to as a 4nm chip but actually a die-shrunk 5nm chip.

It’s hoped that the A17 Bionic CPU, which is most likely to be on the 3nm process, would power the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max in the coming year. Next year, battery life may significantly improve because of the huge performance and efficiency changes brought about by process size reduction.

In the end, the rumors about the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are still in their early stages. Over the course of the following year, there will be plenty more to come that will help us better understand Apple’s plans.

Written By Dylan Santoyo

Sources

9TO5Mac: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: What the early rumors say about new features

MacRumors: All the rumors about the iPhone 15, expected in 2023.

TomsGuide: iPhone 15 — everything we know so far

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Toshiyuki IMAI’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Toshiyuki IMAI’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License