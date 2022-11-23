‘Power Rangers’ Star, Jason David Frank, Dies at 49

Don

Actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role in the “Power Rangers” franchise, succumbed to his demons on Nov. 19, 2022. His representative, Justine Hunt, originally disclosed the actor had died in Texas. However, more details have since been disclosed.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1973, in Covina, California. From 1987 to 1991 he attended Bonita High School in La Verne, California.

Life as a ‘Power Ranger’

Frank played Tommy Oliver in the six different “Power Rangers” series:

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers;”

“Power Rangers Zero;”

“Power Rangers Wild Force;”

“Power Rangers DinoThunder:”

And “Power Rangers Megaforce.”

Throughout all the various series he played the Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Ranger, and Black Ranger. Including his roles in the films “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie,” and “Power Rangers.”

In 2001, Frank’s costar Thuy Trang (Yellow Ranger) tragically died in a car crash near Bakersfield, California. He was unable to attend her funeral because he was teaching at a martial arts school in Houston, Texas, according to IMDb.

Martial Arts

He held an 8th Dan Black Belt in Shotokan Karate, a Black Belt in Wado-ryu Karate, a Black Belt in Taekwondo, a Black Belt in Judo, a Purple Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and an Ajarn Degree in Muay Thai, according to IMDb. He was also trained in Aikido, Jeet Kune Do, and Wing Chun.

In 1994, Frank created his own martial arts system called “Toso Kune Do” which translates to “Way of the Fighting Fist.” He also created his own MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) merchandise “Jesus Didn’t Tap.” In 2008, Patrick Hutton encouraged him into developing the brand into a clothing company.

Personal Life

He married his first wife, Shawna, on May 8, 1994. They had three children before divorcing on April 11, 2001.

Frank married his widow, Tammie, on May 17, 2003. They had a child together before becoming estranged and filing for divorce.

They were staying at a hotel in Texas the night he passed away. Frank and his wife booked separate rooms, however, they did have a couple of quarrels. One instance needed to be broken up by hotel staff.

Several hours later the couple had another altercation outside of Frank’s room. He locked his wife out of his room and stopped responding to her. Concerned for his safety she contacted the authorities.

They attempted to speak with Frank before hotel management let them into the room. They discovered Frank had hung himself in the bathroom.

Frank Will Be Missed

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed,” stated Hunt. Frank is survived by his children — Jenna, Skye, Jacob, and Hunter — and his estranged wife. May he rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

By Sheena Robertson

