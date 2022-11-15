Sacrifices We Make Due to Inflation – ‘Greedflation’

Don

Things My Wife and I No Longer Purchase From Retail and Grocery Stores and Why We Stay Home

My bride of 27 years and I survive on Social Security and nothing else. Inflation has changed our lives, and even though we are receiving a large increase in our monthly payments next year, we will remain about four percent behind the expenses created by corporate “greedflation.” Here are some of the sacrifices we make thanks to a failed fiscal policy dictated by corporate America, and sanctioned by our corrupt government.

Every Expense has Increased to an Unnecessary Level Due to Inflation

The first may seem silly to younger Americans, but greeting cards have outpriced themselves. Between the average cost of a decent card, about $7.50, and a stamp at 60 cents each, this is what it costs us to buy and prepare one or more meals at home.

Bacon. I love this food product although I know it is extremely unhealthy for me. I am 76 years of age, and I say, “how long do I want to live and give up things I enjoy?” However, at seven dollars a pound, on average, I cannot afford it.

My wife and I used to buy muffins from one of our favorite stores. We shared a single muffin each day. When they cost us $6.99 for 12, it was well worth the luxury. Today, they are $9.99 for a dozen. Forget about it. My wife now bakes muffins for us twice a week.

Other things we have eliminated include bottled juice, boxed cereal, unless it’s on sale, all pork and beef products, frozen foods, and any vegetable we decide is overpriced. This is America after big businesses decided to rape consumers after making record profits during the height of the pandemic.

Inflation: For Many Working Americans, Gas Prices are Breaking Their Budget

Fortunately, we are not driving to work. We have no extra money to drive our vehicles further than necessary and spend about $60 each a month on greatly overpriced gasoline.

Staying Home is the Only Way to Survive Greedflation

Obviously, we don’t go to movies, we don’t eat at restaurants, including fast food joints, nor do we have any food delivered. This is how America takes care of its seniors in the 21st century.

No Country for Older Americans Today

I know I sound angry, and maybe I am, a little. However, I am more disappointed than anything else. My bride and I worked hard, never giving less than 100 percent for all of our lives, and now that we have little money and health problems, our country has deserted us. I will never understand why we have to pay for “Medicare.” This is not dissimilar to how our government treats our military returning from war zones. When their weapons stop firing, they are forgotten.

What America was and what it is today are not similar in any way. I am glad that I will not be here in 20 years to see how badly the American people are treated by a government that serves plutocrats and ignores its citizens.

Inflation: Once Again, It’s “Profits Before People,” America’s Motto

Much of the dream created by our Founding Fathers has been dismissed by the worst government in the world. America was created for the people. Human rights and freedom for all are fading. One entire political party is attempting to destroy the rights of women, minorities, and non-Christians. No one is completely free unless you are a millionaire or billionaire. America is all about the money: “profit before people.” Or from a movie: “America is a business, not a country.”

Finally, I wrote this not for myself. I used my wife and our lives to illustrate how difficult it is for millions of older Americans. She and I have never had more money than we needed. Our needs are simple and we are okay. As long as we can keep our home and feed our dog and ourselves, we are content.

By James Turnage, Author of “Four More Years”

