Taylor Swift Won Six Awards at the AMAs

Don

Swift Dominates the AMAs

On Sunday night at the American Music Awards, better known as the AMA, Taylor Swift destroyed the competition. Swift was able to win all the awards that she was nominated for including the top award of “Artist Of The Year.”

Three out of her six awards came from her re-recorded “Red”(Taylor’s Version). One of the three awards was for her 10-minute music video of “All Too Well,” which included American actress Sadie Sink and American actor, Dylan O’Brien. She also won “Favorite Female Pop Artist,” “Favorite Female Country Artist,” and the top award of “Artist Of The Year.”

During her “Favorite Pop Album” acceptance speech, she was very appreciative of her huge fan base. She also mentioned that she never assumed or expected that her re-recorded albums would mean so much to her fans. She also took the time to thank her team which she claims helped her spend hours in the studio. She also thanked the artists who joined her for her 2012 album re-recording.

When she went to accept her final award she spoke about the importance of the support of her fans. She mentioned how the support of her fans has kept her writing more music and contributed to her overall happiness.

More About The AMAs

The AMA was filled with performances from numerous artists. Pink opened the show on Sunday. Other artists included Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, and others.

The event has hosted by Wayne Brady. But although Taylor Swift took home six awards there were many more winners. Other winners included Beyoncé, BTS, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid, and Morgan Wallen, who all won two awards each.

Morgan Wallen in early 2021 was caught on camera using a racial slur. These were his first wins, as he is transitioning into re-entering the awards consideration discussion. Bad Bunny held the crown for the most amount of nominations, he had a total of eight nominations. Other stars including Beyoncé, Swift, and Drake had a total of six nominations. Harry Styles, Adele, and The Weeknd each scored five nominations.

Controversy At The AMAs

The AMA wasn’t all perfect as controversy broke out when Chris Brown won the “Favorite Male R&B Artist” award. Kelly Rowland was tasked with awarding the award. Ultimately, when she announced Brown as the winner the crowd replied with boos.

Brown was not at the AMAs so he was not there to accept it. Rowland responded to the boos by saying, “Excuse me, chill out.” She also went on by thanking him for making great R&B music and for being an incredible performer. She lastly congratulated him and accepted the award on his behalf.

The show devoted the last thirty minutes of the award show to an extended tribute to Lionel Richie. Lionel Richie also won the 2022 AMA’s Icon Award. They gave the award to an artist who has had a global impact and influence on the music industry. Richie took the stage and gave thanked his friends, manager, and family while he also reflected on his long history with the AMAs.

Written by Gabriel Salgado

The Hollywood Reporter: Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 American Music Awards, Extending Record as Most-Awarded Artist in AMAs History

Entertainment Weekly: American Music Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

ET: Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ After Chris Brown’s Favorite Male R&B Singer Win

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of WEZL Charleston’s Best Country Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of WEZL Charleston’s Best Country Flickr Page – Creative Commons License