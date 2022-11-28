The 2022 Election, Specifically the Results in Arizona Prove That We Can End the Plutocracy and Defeat the Super-Rich

Don

It’s “Us vs Them” and We Cannot Lose This Battle

If you need proof that our nation’s wealthiest Americans are the enemy of the working class look no further than where they spent their money in the 2022 elections. Or ask them why they raised prices on necessities after the pandemic began to lessen, although all working-class Americans struggled to survive for more than two years after their illegitimate president refused to act quickly to save lives, small businesses, and jobs.

All “Republican” Politicians Owe Their Careers to Plutocrats

Our largest corporations make puppets of the entire right side of the Capitol Building through their use of lobbyists. They spend millions of dollars buying votes on every issue important to them, and during elections every two years. Beginning in 1981, right-wing politicians aided the super-rich in their efforts to take capitalism to the next level and create a plutocracy. You cannot ignore the facts: our nation is ruled by a small percentage of embarrassingly wealthy, greedy Americans.

Don’t Deny It: the 2022 Midterms Were a Victory for Real Americans

However, there is some hope. Aided by Trump’s endorsements of the worst candidates in history, Republicans failed to gain control of the Senate in the midterms. They will have a majority in the House, but the margin is extremely thin, and for the next two years, the traitors in the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus will create enough dissension that the negative policies of Trump lackey, Kevin McCarthy, and others, will have little chance of success with their efforts to defeat President Biden’s agenda for all Americans.

The Arizona Gubernatorial Election was a Defeat for the Super-Rich

One election stands above the rest, revealing how badly Trump and his super-rich friends failed to take complete control of our nation’s future.

Kari Lake claims to be an “election denier.” However, she is using “the big lie” to receive votes from thousands of ignorant voters in Arizona. She was endorsed by Trump, but her true benefactors were the super-rich who continue to pull their puppet’s strings.

The Republican Governors Association, a political committee that combines corporate cash with dark money from politically oriented nonprofits that do not disclose their contributors, spent at least $11 million on Lake’s campaign.

The actual amount contributed to Lake’s campaign was likely much larger. Professional criminals use “dummy corporations” to hide their money. Unscrupulous plutocrats hide campaign contributions using non-existent names of individuals and businesses to funnel money into candidates’ campaigns who will vote and act as they are instructed. This is exactly why billionaires created the TEA Party to serve their demands.

Lake is Another Trump Wannabe Who is Totally Unfit for Public Office

Lake lost a razor-thin election to Katie Hobbs. Lake, following her pimp’s tactic, has refused to concede.

Her loss is a victory for working-class men and women, and all voters should pay attention. We often feel that our votes don’t count. This election proves once and for all that we, the American people, do have the power to take back our country from right-wing politicians and their owners.

So, Celebrate, but not for too Long. It’s Time for all true Americans to Prepare for a Huge Battle in 2024

Republicans fail to have a single qualified candidate deserving of residing in the White House. There will be hundreds of lies and baseless conspiracy theories from the right. Republicans will continue to do nothing for the next two years. All of their efforts will be focused on winning elections across the nation, but most significantly the presidency.

President Biden is 100 times better than his predecessor and is working for all Americans. We must extend his policies and guarantee that whoever is sitting behind the Resolute Desk places our nation’s people first. That must not be a fake Republican.

By James Turnage, Author of “Four More Years”

Sources:

Daily Kos: 2022 turnout was down slightly from 2018. But it spiked in a handful of critical battleground states

Daily Kos: Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona came despite backing from corporate America

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Bill Selak‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License