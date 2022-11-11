Veterans Day Is a Time to Honor Those Who Sacrifice Everything

Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served in the military, not just those who have died for our country. It’s an important day for all Americans to reflect on their veterans, whether they are still alive or passed away. This holiday was established after World War I ended when American veterans wanted the government to make it easier for them to get jobs and get medical care for their injuries sustained during combat. After World War II broke out, Congress decided to make Veterans Day an official holiday in order to celebrate those who fought in both world wars as well as other conflicts such as Vietnam and Iraq/Afghanistan.

Remembering Those Who Sacrifice on Veterans Day

It is an important holiday in America because it reminds us of the sacrifices that people make when they put their lives on the line for our country. Veterans Day commemorates November 11, 1918, when World War One ended and its veterans returned home from Europe after fighting against Germany and Austria-Hungary.

Whatever your connection to the military — whether you served in the armed forces or had a family member who served — it’s important that we honor our veterans for their service. It doesn’t matter whether they’re an officer or enlisted person, or what branch they served in. All veterans deserve recognition for their sacrifices and dedication to their country.

Freedom and Justice for All

Veterans Day isn’t just about honoring our veterans. It’s also about reminding ourselves of the importance of freedom, and democracy and doing what it takes to protect them.

People can celebrate Veterans Day by attending a parade, hearing from political officials, or simply taking a moment of silence to honor those who have served in the military.

It is a time to remember those who sacrificed for us and continue to sacrifice for us. It’s a time to honor them, and thank them for their service. And it’s also a time to remember the sacrifices that they made and continue to make.

Time to Pay Tribute

While Veterans Day has lost some of its original meaning due to over-commercialization, it’s important that we still take time out of our day every November 11, to recognize these people who fought for our freedoms and rights as Americans.

So, what does this all mean? Hopefully, it means that you’re able to honor the veterans in your life and take a moment to reflect on what they did for us — and continue to do. The sacrifices that they made are immeasurable, but they should never be forgotten. And if you’re not sure how exactly to do that, there are plenty of ways. You can attend parades or ceremonies during Veterans Day weekend.

Write letters thanking veterans for their service or even just buy them flowers. Some families gather together to visit the grave sites of veteran loved ones. Others go to see the names written on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

It can be as simple as taking a moment of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. Whatever way works best for you and those around you is all that matters.

I for one am thankful for all of the sacrifices that veterans make. They not only sacrifice their time but they sacrifice their sanity, safety, and time with their families. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do in the name of our country.

By Sheena Robertson

