Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71

Don

Actress Kirstie Alley passed away at the age of 71. Her family announced the sad news on her Twitter page. Recently the beloved actress was diagnosed with cancer.

Alley “fought with great strength” prior to her death. She was “surrounded by her closest family” at the time of her passing. A team of nurses and doctors tended to the great actress at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

True and Lillie Parker wrote that their mother left them “with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.” They stated that she was “iconic…on the big screen.” They added that “she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Birth of a Star

The actress was born on Jan. 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. During her teenage years, she was a cheerleader at Wichita Southeast High School. She graduated there in 1969. Afterwhich, she attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. However, she dropped out after her sophomore year.

On June 12, 1971, she married Robert Alley. They were married for a little over six years before divorcing on Dec. 25, 1977. Almost six years later she married Parker Stevenson on Dec. 22, 1983. They adopted True and Lillie before divorcing in December 1997.

Her fans saw her in numerous shows and movies throughout her career. Including “Cheers,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Look Who’s Talking Too,” Look Who’s Talking Now!,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Toothless,” and “For Richer or Poorer.”

Alley’s mother was taken from her by a drunk driver in 1981.

Alley Will be Missed

The actress was close friends with Oprah Winfrey and John Travolta’s best female friend. After hearing about his friend’s death, Travolta posted a tribute to her on Facebook.

Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.

When Travolta and Kelly Preston’s son Benjamin was born, Alley watched their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. Ultimately, she was the first celebrity to see baby Benjamin.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, various other family members, and close friends. May she rest in peace and her loved ones find solace.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Fox News: Kirstie Alley dead at 71

IMDb: Kirstie Alley

People: John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: ‘One of the Most Special Relationships’

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Lauri Sten’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Alan Light‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License