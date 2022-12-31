Journalist Barbra Walters Dies at 93

Journalist and TV icon Barbra Walters passed away at the age of 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed that one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting died ” peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.”

Walters “lived her life with no regrets,” added Berger.

She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.

Life of an Icon

The legendary broadcast icon was born on Sept. 25, 1929. She was also a producer and actress. The journalist was known for “The Barbara Walters Summer Special,” “20/20,” and more recently “The View.” She was the first female co-host on the “Today Show” in 1952.

She appeared in her inaugural broadcast on Oct. 4, 1976, alongside Harry Reasoner on ABC News. Walters managed to score an exclusive interview with President Gerald Ford’s Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, right after he resigned. His resignation came after it was revealed he had told a racist joke.

After that, she conducted an interview over satellite with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. They discussed his plans to end his country’s fighting with Lebanon.

She had a classic and conservative sense of style. The pioneering journalist had no problem asking unapologetic point-blank questions.

On June 20, 1955, she married Robert Henery Katz. They were married for three years before their marriage was annulled. On Dec. 8, 1963, she Married Lee Guber. Before divorcing in 1976 they had a daughter. She married her third husband, Merv Adelson, on May 10, 1986. They divorced on August 17, 1992.

Life Achievements

Throughout her decades-long career:

She won two Lifetime Achievement Awards;

Honored by the Museum of Television and Radio and the American Museum of the Moving Image;

And was inducted into the Television Academy Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

Walters named her daughter after her sister who was born with a mental health issue and passed away from ovarian cancer.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace.

