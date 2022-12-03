Kanye West Seems to Have Lost His Mind

Don

The once well-liked rapper/producer formerly known as Kanye “Ye” West seems to have lost his mind. At one point in time Ye appeared to have been of sound mind when he help create music with artists such as Jay-Z, Ludacris, Alicia Keya, and Jamie Foxx.

In recent months, West has made the news for his array of anti-Semitic and odd-ball semantics he has posted online or said during interviews. His actions have caused him to lose deals and possibly fans.

Examples of West’s Lost Mind

For instance, Adidas ended its partnership with Ye after the artist made some off-the-wall comments and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. For those who don’t know that term is associated with a Neo-Nazi group of the same name. That group was found as “a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Neo-Nazi group describes itself as “dedicated to [the] promotion of the white race and taking positive action as a united voice against issues facing our race.”

After the fashion show, West accused LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of killing his “BEST FRIEND.” Virgil Abloh, on Instagram. However, Abloh passed away from cancer last year, he wasn’t killed by a person. Later, West claimed it was LVMH’s elitism and racism that affected Abloh’s health which ultimately “killed” him.

A couple of days later Ye publicly criticized his contract with Adidas. In an Instagram post, he state he was “Adidas.” Then he claimed the German sportswear company “RAPED AND STOLE” his designs.

He then jumped to unfounded claims that there are “more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. Fifty percent of Black death in America is abortion.” West stated this during an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. Claimed that was why he wore ultrasound pictures around his neck.

Continuing His Off-the-Wall Thinking

Ye then bashed the singer Lizzo saying that being overweight is “genocide of the Black race.” There truly seems to be no filter between Ye’s brain and his mouth. Cruelty and insane comments seem to be his forte lately.

On October 7, his Instagram account was restricted after he violated the app’s policies. How did he do so? He posted a screenshot of text messages between him and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the message West stated he was going to use Diddy “as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” The American Jewish Committee stated that Ye’s post “tropes like greed and control” about the Jewish people, according to Forbes.

Two days later he tweeted he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Then he tried to defend his comment by saying that “black people are actually Jew also.” Therefore his post wasn’t antisemitic. In response, Twitter immediately locked his account.

Hate Speech Continues

On October 12, the talk show “The Shop,” stated they refused to air their interview with Ye. The said West attempted to use their platform to “reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

A week later, on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” he said he had no regrets in regard to his antisemitic comments. However, in a contradicting manner, he apologized if one was offended.

He has called President Joe Biden “[email protected]#king [email protected]#arded” because he didn’t take advice from Elon Musk. West then tried to say it was okay for him to use the term because of his own “mental health issues.”

In 2018, West apparently wanted to name his album after Adolf Hitler, according to CNN. They cited sources who used to be close to Ye as saying he was obsessed with the Nazi leader.

Other Consequences of West’s Lost Mind

Recently the alternative social media platform, Parler, decided to “terminate the intent of sale” with West. The platform and its parent company Parlement Technologies “mutually agreed” to abandon the deal.

Additionally, Gap and Balenciaga have also ended their partnership with Ye. West has accused the Internal Revenue Service of freezing several of his accounts over an unpaid tax bill worth $50 million. He made this claim earlier this week on a right-wing podcast.

Hours after appearing on Alex Jones’ show, West’s Twitter account was suspended. While on the conspiracy theorist show, Ye doubled down on a series of antisemitic remarks he has made in recent months. During his nearly 3-hour interview, West said that he sees “good things about Hitler.”

Concerns Grow as Ye Continues His Hate Speech

As Ye continues his hateful antisemitic speech, many people are becoming concerned. They are worried for many reasons. The first is that he is famous and people hold him to higher standards. His hateful speech could incite people to take unforeseen actions. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an updated bulletin on domestic extremists on November 30.

These groups seem to be growing more emboldened. “Recent incidents have highlighted the enduring threat to faith-based communities, including the Jewish community,” the DHS memorandum warned.

Today President Biden has called upon political leaders to reject all antisemitism “wherever it hides.” In a tweet, Biden acknowledge that “The Holocaust happened.” He called Hitler “a demonic figure.” The president also reiterated his call for rejection, adding “Silence is complicity.”

By Sheena Robertson

