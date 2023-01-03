Six of Nine Justices Prove It’s Time to Remove the Supreme Court From Our Government, at Least in Its Current Form

An Incompetent and Dysfunctional Government

Two branches of our government are harming America, not improving the lives of its people as intended by our Founding Fathers. House Republicans admit that after they are sworn in on Tuesday, their only purpose will be to “dig up dirt on President Biden.” This is an act of revenge, and an intent to save their Fuhrer, Donald Trump, from prosecution and imprisonment. They will do nothing of importance for at least two full years. The “party of no” will continue to fail their country.

A Politically Biased Supreme Court

On one of the darkest days in America, June 24, 2022, six justices, bought and paid for by billionaire supporters of the right wing, voted to repeal a previous Court’s decision 49 years in the past, and remove a woman’s right to care for her own physical and mental health. More than at any other time in our nation’s 246-year history has a group of biased men and women been so obvious about their support of a single political party. And “the beat goes on.”

On Tuesday, in a vote of 5-4, the Court upheld a Trump policy called title 42 which prevents a decades-old policy of considering asylum for immigrants seeking residency in the United States. Only Republican Neil Gorsuch voted with the three progressive justices on the Court.

Meanwhile, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, the gang of six is taking steps to advance the Republican agenda in Washington. He made a statement on December 31st defending his colleagues in an obscure way. He, like his fellow Republicans, has conveniently forgotten that they are public servants, and America belongs to this country’s 331 million people, not to the 545 men and women who are intended to serve in Washington.

Roberts Remains Ignorant, Arrogant, and Fails Once Again

Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”

I must tell Roberts something right now: “I am more concerned about the future and safety of our nation and its people than six corrupt justices.”

Violence, Regardless of the Situation, Cannot be Condoned

I am a pacifist, and proud of it. However, like anyone who loves his or her country, I am frequently livid when I see or hear traitors in our own government who have no concern for 331 million people, willing to sacrifice their morals, principles, and integrity for politics. Politicians in general are the scum of the earth, and responsible for most of the problems around the world.

Putin is the 21st Century’s Hitler

The best current example is the situation in Russia. If this country had a legitimate government, Vladimir Putin would have been removed from power in March of 2022, one month after he invaded a sovereign nation to satisfy his personal ambitions. However, politics founded in fear prevented the Russian Parliament from doing the right thing.

Serving Trump is Ignoring Their Oaths of Office

Over four years, one political party spent all of its time protecting an old, obese, white man who was violating the Constitution on a daily basis and refused to give Trump a fair trial after he was rightfully impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

Lifetime Appointments was a Serious Mistake

Our founding fathers made a serious mistake in 1789. They decided to give Supreme Court Justices lifetime appointments hoping to prevent political involvement in the Judicial Branch. They greatly overestimated the evil of political parties.

Every American Should be an Independent Voter

I was first eligible to vote in 1967. I immediately became an Independent voter, denouncing party membership. What I believed 55 years ago is even more important today.

Currently, some of the men and women in the Legislative and Judicial branches of our government are the worst in history. They care nothing about our nation’s future. They are self-serving, incompetent, and anti-American individuals who do not deserve our respect and should be shunned by all Americans.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

