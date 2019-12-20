Family of ‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Receives $8.6 Million in Wrongful Death Case

A stuntman was killed in 2017 during the production of a “Walking Dead” episode. On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after a weeklong trial, a Georgia jury awarded $8.6 million in civil damages to the stuntman’s family.

Attorneys for defendants AMC and production company Stalwart Films argued that John Bernecker’s death was the result of an unforeseen accident that occurred when the stuntman missed a landing pad 25 feet below during a staged fight. They stated as part of the verdict that AMC Networks was not found to be negligent in this case.

In a twist to the verdict, the jury deemed Bernecker an independent contractor, not an employee of production company Stalwart Films.

Bernecker’s parents, Susan and Hagen, sued AMC, Stalwart, and several others involved in the production of the show, claiming that safety measures were put aside for financial and scheduling concerns.

The plaintiff’s attorney Jeffrey Harris released a statement saying the 33-year-old “was a remarkably talented stunt professional who had an incredibly bright future in the film industry. My sincere hope is this verdict sends a clear message regarding the need to both elevate and strictly adhere to industry safety standards every day, on every shoot, on every film set.

“John’s tragic and preventable death happened as a result of a series of safety-related failures. Learning from these failures will go a long way in making sure that similar tragedies do not happen to another e performer or another family,” he said.

AMC Networks released a statement on Thursday. “There is no winning or losing in this situation, this was a terrible and tragic accident and our sympathies continue to go out to John Bernecker’s family and friends. The set of ‘The Walking Dead’ is safe and is managed to meet or exceed all industry standards and guidelines related to stunts and stunt safety. That has been the case across the production of 10 seasons and more than 150 episodes, and it continues to be the case today, notwithstanding this very sad and isolated incident.”

Bernecker passed away two days after he suffered massive head injuries from a 25-foot fall. He was performing a stunt as part of a fight scene for Season 8 of “The Walking Dead” in July 2017. The seasoned stuntman was to fall over a rail balcony, headfirst into a crash pad for the scene. Tragically, Bernecker fell underneath the balcony instead of out and away from it. He missed the middle of the catcher pad by nine feet. What changed the trajectory of his fall was that Bernecker continued to hold onto the rail with his left hand. This was not part of the stunt.

Susan Bernecker filed the lawsuit asking for between $40 and $100 million in total damages.

Attorney for the defendants Jackson Dial said they planned to appeal the jury’s decision. However, a source close to Deadline stated an appeal would be unlikely as the $8.6 million in damages will be covered by insurance.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Page Six: Georgia jury awards $8.6M in ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman’s death

Deadline: ‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman’s Estate Awarded $8.6M In Wrongful Death Trial, AMC Found Not Negligent

AJC: ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman’s family receives $8.6 million in civil damages in wrongful death suit

Image Courtesy of Todd Awbrey’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License