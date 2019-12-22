Soft Drinks Are Not Healthy for the Body

Chronically dry skin, dandruff, asthma, and hyperventilation are signs of advanced dehydration. When the body becomes dehydrated it rations out water by order of importance. The brain receives the most water and the skin receives the least amount of water. It is the law of vital adaptation; the body will do what it must in order to survive.

When the body is properly hydrated, exercise provides a far greater benefit. According to researchers, one percent dehydration causes a five percent drop in athletic performance. The only way to be at peak performance is to consistently drink water each and every day.

It is difficult for the body to properly hydrate without drinking actual water. There are people who believe that water can be obtained from any liquid, but that is simply not true. Some of the most dehydrating substances are mostly liquid.

Many people reach for caffeinated beverages to wake up in the morning. Caffeine only temporarily stimulates the nervous system. When the caffeine wears off, the body crashes. Stimulants are detrimental to the body. The first thing people should reach for in the morning is a tall glass of ionized water.

Carbonated soft drinks contain mostly water, however, they are the most dehydrating substances commonly consumed. A steady diet of soft drinks can do more damage to the body than anything else. Many CEOs of soft drinks and fast food are diagnosed with heart disease and cancer at a young age.

Additionally, caffeine is a diuretic that has been linked to rheumatoid arthritis. Caffeine encourages the kidneys to produce more urine leading to dehydration.

Soft drinks contain phosphoric and carbonic acids that are extremely acidic with a pH of 2.7 and they cause the body’s pH to drop, leaving it more susceptible to chronic, bacterial, and viral diseases of every kind. The phosphates in soft drinks block the absorption of calcium and leach alkaline minerals from the body creating bone loss. Additionally, soft drinks erode the teeth, and they contain eight times the amount of benzene than is allowed in drinking water. Benzene is a carcinogenic that is linked to leukemia.

The body has two strategies to prevent being poisoned by acidic beverages such as soft drinks: Use alkaline blood buffers or convert these liquid acids to less-reactive solid acids. Soft drinks do not have a warning label.

The consumption of soft drinks has been linked to esophageal cancer. Aspartame, the artificial sweetener found in diet soft drinks, has been linked to birth defects, brain cancer, emotional disorders, carpal tunnel, diabetes, and epilepsy.

The FDA has stated that if soft drinks were presented to them today for approval, there is no way they would allow it on the market. Soft drinks are poison and should be avoided.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

“The Miraculous Properties of Ionized Water”

Image Courtesy of La Viña Liverpool’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License