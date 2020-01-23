AEW Apparatus Approved as a Medical Device in Japan

An alkalized electrolyzed water (AEW) apparatus has been approved as a medical device in Japan. Patients with gastrointestinal symptoms have found relief in drinking AEW. However, not all of the users of the AEW apparatus have gastrointestinal issues.

Little attention has been given to the possible benefits for other users. A study was conducted to evaluate the health effects of drinking AEW on a regular basis. A double-blind, randomized controlled trial was designed for this purpose. Over a four-week period, participants drank water every day. One group drank purified tap water (PW) or AEW. Blood tests, physical evaluations, and questionnaires were taken before and after the four-week trial.

Stools were more normal, indicating that drinking AEW contributed to normalized intestinal and digestive issues. Additionally, a high proportion of participants stated they were able to sleep more soundly, and there was an increase in those who felt good upon awakening. There was a reduction in oxidative stress exhibited by drinking AEW containing hydrogen, which is considered an antioxidant.

This research was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine and was registered in the University Hospital Medical Information Network Clinical Trials Registry on March 22, 2018.

AEW has been proven to assist in the improvement of gastrointestinal symptoms. This was confirmed by Japanese researchers, for example, Naito et al. reported that the inhibitory effect of AEW ingestion pm gastric mucosal disorder caused by aspirin. Hayakawa et al. reported the inhibitory effect of AEW ingestion on abnormal intestinal fermentation. Tashiro et al. explored the effect on ingesting AEW at a rate of 500 mL per day for four weeks in patients who experienced abdominal pain such as heartburn, stomach pain, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and so on. Tashiro et al. found that the results of the AEW group were superior to those of the placebo group.

It is from these results that the apparatus that produces AEW was approved as a medical device in Japan.

By Jeanette Vietti

