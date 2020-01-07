Andrew Burkle, Son of Pittsburgh Penguins Co-Owner, Found Dead at 27

Andrew Burkle, the son of Pittsburgh Penguins’ billionaire co-owner, was found dead in California. He was 27 years old, according to WPXI in Pittsburgh.

People magazine was the first to report on the death of Burkle. He was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

At 7:26 p.m. on Monday, police were called about an unresponsive male, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department. When they arrived at Spalding Drive, “first responders determined the male was deceased.”

Heavy.com reported that Burkle’s home was across the street from the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the Golden Globes ceremony was held the night before.

According to WPXI, the 27-year-old is the son of Ron Burkle, who is a billionaire businessman and co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Burkle’s death was confirmed by his family in a statement to People: “Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work.”

There has been no word on the cause of death and Beverly Hills Police could not be reached for comment.

According to People, it is believed that Burkle died early on Monday, and his father rushed to his home while police were still on the scene.

Burkle’s Internet Movie Database page reveals that he was a producer and actor for the 2019 movies “The Juiceman” and “Airplane Mode.” Additionally, he did the 1998 “Breakfast with Einstein.”

