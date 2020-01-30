30-Car Pileup on I-95 in Carmel, Maine

On Maine Interstate-95, there were between 50 and 60 vehicles involved in a pile-up on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to police.

Maine State Police stated there were multiple injuries, however, the extent of the injuries is not clear. No one was killed in the collision.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland stated that multiple ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

The LifeFlight helicopter transported one person with severe injuries to a Bangor hospital.

A spokesperson for Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor stated the hospital was prepared to receive nine to 13 patients involved in the accident.

McCausland says there were 30 vehicles involved in the pile-up. It was initially reported that 60 cars collided.

According to McCausland, the blinding sun may have been the cause of the initial crash at 7:45 a.m. ET, then several other vehicles collided in the chain reaction.

NBC News reported that the accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Carmel, 90 miles northeast of Lewiston. The interstate is closed and will remain closed for most of the day. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 167.

By Jeanette Vietti

Image Courtesy of Doug Kerr’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License