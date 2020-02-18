Jason Davis, Voice of Mikey on ‘Recess,’ Dies at 35

On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Jason Davis, the voice of Mikey Blumberg in Disney’s late 1990’s show “Recess,” died. He was 35 years old. This cartoon is about comedic tales of a group of friends as they get through life growing up and helping each other along the way.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Davis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 14, 1984. He was in Los Angeles, California when he passed away.

Other known works of the actor and producer are “Rush Hour,” “Beverly Hills Ninja” as well as a few guest appearances on shows like “Rosanne” and “7th Heaven.”

He was very open about his past with substance abuse problems. He appeared on the show “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” in 2010-2011. He was on the show to help treat his addiction to heroin, OxyContin, and Xanax.

It has been reported that he is the co-founder of a charity called “Cure Addiction Now.” The reports also state that this organization helps by funding research for people that suffer from substance abuse problems. For the past year-and-a-half, Davis has immersed himself into the foundation.

He leaves behind his parents Nancy Davis and Nebil Zarif and four siblings: Isabella Rickel, Mariella Rickel, Brandon Davis, and Alexander Davis.

At the time of the 35-year-old’s death, he had a net worth of $50 million.

By Sheena Robertson

Image Courtesy of Soft Surfaces Ltd’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License