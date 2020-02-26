Kim Kardashian West Punches Sister in Teaser for Season 18 of ‘KUWTK’

In the recent teaser of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” released by E!, Kim Kardashian West is seen throwing a punch at her sister Kourtney Kardashian. It is unclear how the argument started, however, it ends with Kardashian telling West to “say something” and then throws her water bottle at her sister. She then appears to jump up out of the chair she was sitting in and gets into West’s face. To which she responds, “Don’t come at me like that,” as she swings a punch toward Kardashian’s face. The punch misses its mark but the sentiment is quite clear.

In a previous statement, Kendell Jenner, sister to Kim and Kourtney, stated that the new season was going to become even more heated. If the teaser is any hint, then Jenner was absolutely correct.

Kardashian is the founder of Poosh and has stepped out of the show somewhat to focus more on her children: Mason (age 10), Penelope (age 7), and Reign (age 5) that she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

In a recent interview with Ellen, West stated that she and Kardashian are doing better. That no matter what, they are still a family and they are close. West emphasizes that she loves her family.

Reality TV has had an extreme amount of new shows, so keeping fans entertained has become tricky. However, it looks like Season 18 of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” is going to try to keep their fans amused with some fiery episodes. Tune in on their new night, Thursday, March 26, 2020, to see the latest episode.

By Sheena Robertson

Image Courtesy of Brady Tulk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License