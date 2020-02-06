Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, beloved actor, Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. Douglas’s career spanned over 60 years. Some of his more popular movies are “The Bad and the Beautiful” (1952), “Paths of Glory” (1957) and “Spartacus” (1960).

In 1996, the actor suffered a severe stroke, impairing his ability to speak. Still wanting to make movies Douglas worked with a voice therapist for a few years. In 1999, Douglas was able to perform in the movie “Diamonds,” where he played a retired prizefighter who was recovering from a stroke. Douglas had been in good health since the stroke.

In an interview, his son, also a well-known actor, Michael Douglas said, “Dad, I love you so much and I am proud to be your son. To me and my brothers, he was simply Dad. To Catherine (Michael’s wife) a wonderful father-in-law. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Douglas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, as well as his three sons Michael, Joel, Eric, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

By Sheena Robertson

BBC: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend, dies at 103

NBC: Kirk Douglas, the renowned actor, dies at 103: report

Image Courtesy of Public.Resource.Org’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License