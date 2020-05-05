Wendy’s Leaving Customers Asking ‘Where’s the Beef’

On May 4, 2020, reports started coming in that some of Wendy’s corporate restaurants have taken their iconic burgers off of the menu. With meat shortages rolling into the United States, Wendy’s decided to remove hamburger from some of their menus.

What Was the Response to Wendy’s Decision

Consumers began to voice their opinions about Wendy’s decision on social media. When people check Wendy’s app in California, they find there are only chicken items available for sale through takeout or delivery. The response to Wendy’s decision seems to be mutual among the masses, “Where’s the beef?”

This is a spin-off response to a commercial that Wendy’s aired back in the 1980s. During this commercial Wendy’s joked about their competitors “small” hamburgers. The restaurant chain has not removed hamburgers from all of their locations.

Why Is Wendy’s Experiencing a Shortage

COVID-19 has struck many meat packing companies across the U.S., causing the slaughterhouses to sputter to a halt. Many farms began killing off animals they no longer could afford to feed. Some farmers have reported to give away their animals. Many stores already have begun to become bare and now this. Facilities that supplied Wendy’s are running low/empty on the quantity of beef they have.

Reports of shortages on beef have been reported in South Carolina, and Kentucky as well. The shortage of meat depends on which region of North America a person lives in. CNN reports that places like Michigan, Ohio and New York, are completely out of fresh meat. However, other states, for example, Arizona, Louisiana, and Nevada have not been affected by the shortage.

What Has Wendy’s Been up To?

In recent days the “always fresh and never frozen” franchise has shifted their focus on chicken sandwiches. Around 18 percent of Wendy’s 5,500 U.S. restaurants have stopped selling hamburgers or other meat victuals, other than chicken of course.

Wendy’s has been hit the hardest by the pandemic due to their reliance on fresh beef. A spokesperson for Wendy’s stated the company is working extremely hard to eradicate the situation as fast as they can.

No one at the company believes the shortage will last very long. Analyst James Rutherford notes the new breakfast menu at Wendy’s has been “highly profitable.” So far, Wendy’s has been the only fast food restaurant to report a beef shortage.

Last week, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, said the chain had not experienced any shortages. Some whole store chains have experienced meat shortages as well, Costco and Kroger are examples. Customers all over the U.S. are concerned this beef shortage may affect Wendy’s in their areas. Wendy’s hopes to be able to fulfill the nation’s love for their fresh hamburgers once again soon.

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of lioil’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License