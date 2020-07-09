Las Vegas Firefighters Battle Fire Overnight

North Las Vegas firefighters fight against a fire started in an abandoned building overnight. The fire was reported at 2:30 AM on Thursday morning to the fire department.

Firefighters are responding to a 2 alarm fire near Lake Meadow and Las Vegas Boulevard. It is reported that due to the high level of the blaze firefighters could not enter the building. Thus the firefighters had to fight the fire from outside the building lasting for most of the night. The ensuing fight took about 50 firefighters to calm down the fire.

It is unsure if anyone was inside the building at the time or if anyone caused it. However, it was confirmed that the fire was mostly centered around the second floor. Due to the conditions of the fire, it was impossible for firefighters to investigate the source or if anyone was inside the building during or before the fire.

As a result of the massive fire, all lanes nearby were closed as a precaution and opened up at 6:36 AM after the fire was handled. The North Las Vegas Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Written by: Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources

Fox 5 Vegas: North Las Vegas firefighters battle two-alarm fire overnight

KTNV: Las Vegas breaking news for July, 9, 2020

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Fire Department’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License