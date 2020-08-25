Level Touch the New Way to Lock a Door

Starting Aug.25, 2020 the company Level Home has invented a brand new innovative idea. The Level Touch is the company’s second product in one year to hit the market. It has the same intelligent and smooth design as the Level Bolt.

The company was able to secure $71 million in investment funds from Walmart and Lennar Homes. Using the funding the company has been working on ways to better people’s lives. What better way to do that than to invent helpful products.

The Level Home innovative products — like the Level Bolt and now the Level Touch — transforms any standard deadbolt or lock into a modern-day smart lock. The company unveiled its Level Lock system on Oct.15, 2019.

Level Home was founded in late 2016 by the company’s CEO John Martin and the CTO Ken Goto. Martin has gone on record saying “Many smart home products on the market today overemphasize technology and as a result, complicate our everyday lives.”

They came up with their technological design to improve the lives of people all over the world. According to the Level’s website the new level Touch costs around $329. The Touch uses the same interior structure as the Bolt.

The two systems allow the users to add a capacitive touch to lock or unlock a door. The system uses Bluetooth LE to authenticate the authorization to enter the premises. The combination of the two allows a person to enter with just a simple touch.

The Touch — like the Bolt — has no bulky battery packs or motors attached to the door itself. The system does not use fingerprint scanners or keypads outside the building. The Level emphasizes the simplicity of installing their locking systems — all one needs is a screwdriver— by saying it only takes roughly 10 minutes.

The company says they have used the highest standards for their stainless steel locks. The system also uses Near-Field-Communication (NFC) cards to unlock. They have included two of these cards with their locking systems.

The NFC cards are programmed by downloading the Level app onto a phone device. This allows the user to remotely revoke or wipe the cards if they happen to be lost or stolen. The company is in the works of upgrading their mobile app features.

They plan on adding a vacation mode in which to extend the battery level of the locking system while one is away. They also plan on having their system recognize the person’s device as it approaches or leaves. The plan is for the system and the mobile app to recognize each other causing the lock to either open or lock.

At this time both of the Level’s products are compatible with Apple Homekit. Unfortunately, the company has yet to support Google Home or Amazon Alexa. The downside to the Touch is that the keys one has with their original locks will no longer work.

The company is currently working on partnerships with other companies to embed their smart locks into door handles and levers of high-end handle manufacturers. The ingenious technology established by the Level is the one needed if one wishes to keep their smart locks on the down-low.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Verge: Level’s latest smart lock can be unlocked with a touch

Level: Introducing Level Home, the Company Redefining the Smart Home

Featured Image Courtesy of denisbin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Erica Zabowski’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License