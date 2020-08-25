Melania Trump Secretly Recorded According to Stephanie Wolkoff

On Aug. 24, 2020, reports of recordings of Melania Trump, bashing her husband — President Donald Trump — as well as his adult children. According to the first lady’s staffer and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, all will be told in her upcoming book.

Wolkoff’s book “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” is scheduled for release on Sept. 1, 2020. According to Wolkoff, she has recorded her previous conversations with Trump.

It has been reported these tapes were recorded without Trump’s knowledge. On Saturday, Aug. 22, recordings of the President’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, were released. In that recording, Barry is heard calling Trump a liar before she swore.

According to media reporter Yashar Ali’s Tweets, Wolkoff will be quoting the First Lady when she speaks negatively about the President and his children. Allegedly most of the First Lady’s ill-gotten words were about Ivanka Trump, the eldest of her step-children.

It has already been a well-known fact that the two do not generally get along. In the blurb for the book hints that there will be information about when Trump’s reaction to the Access Hollywood tape and on the President’s affair.

In her book, Wolkoff will talk about when she first met the First Lady in 2003. She claims that she “had a front-row seat” in Trump’s transformation from the president’s girlfriend to the “precious diamond” she is today.

The announcement of these recordings comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention, Aug. 25, 2020. On that day Trump was officially nominated for his second term. The First Lady is scheduled to speak later that evening from the White House’s Rose Garden.

Wolkoff’s tell-all book is just one of the many books coming to light about President Trump and his administration. However, it is the second one to be written about the First Lady.

Written by Sheena Robertson

