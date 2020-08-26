Elon Musk’s Company Will Be Demonstrating AI BMI Device Soon

On Aug.26, 2020, Elon Musk tweeted about his AI Neuralink demonstration which will be happening on Friday, Aug. 28. Initially, Musk announced the demonstration as just a “progress update,” previously in July.

Musk now claims that his firm Neuralink will be performing a live demonstration of a working “device.” He has spoken on numerous occasions about his belief that body mass index (BMI) devices are needed for humans to function with AI.

His idea is to eventually use a person’s brainpower to complement the AI’s abilities. However, Musk’s company is focusing on creating implants that would allow a person to control their mobile devices or computers with their minds.

It is unclear at this time how the working device will be demonstrated. Nonetheless, it should be an interesting show to watch. Neuralink wants to connect the human brain to flexible electrodes which they call “threads.”

Currently, BMI devices use rigid electrodes to connect to the brain. These stiff electrodes can cause some damage, i.e. scarring and so forth. However, inserting these thin electrodes is an extremely delicate and challenging project.

To assist this process the company has been focusing on building a robot they refer to as a “sewing machine.” This robot is supposed to assist them by making the installation process — of all BMI’s — as non-invasive as possible.

Musk’s involvement in the medical field has been welcomed by many scientists everywhere. His inventions potentially could help those paralyzed or with a neurological disorder. Though there have been those who believe that the company’s plans are far from being a reality. Neuralink stated in 2019 that they would begin clinical trials of their device by the end of 2020.

The only thing that is clear at this time is that the demonstration will be held virtually. However, it is advisable to keep an eye on the company’s YouTube channel. People all over are eagerly waiting for the demonstration of Neuralink’s new BMI device.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Business Insider: Elon Musk says his AI brain chip company Neuralink will run a live tech demo of a ‘working device’ on Friday

Daily Mail: Elon Musk’s brain chip Neuralink is plagued by turmoil, rushed timelines and failed experiments on animals, former employees claim, just days before the firm is set to ‘show neurons firing in real-time’

Inline Image Courtesy of Ike Valdez’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Web Summit’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License