Milford Maine Resident Robbed at Knifepoint

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, the small town of Milford Maine experienced an action-packed day. Around 10 a.m. (EST) 911 responders received a panic call from a female victim. The victim reported that she was robbed at a knifepoint.

Small Town Maine Excitement

Once the police arrived they found the victim had been robbed of roughly $500. The police immediately began searching the area, where they found the one suspect hiding in the woods near the home.

At around 10:30 a.m. this reporter heard a low flying helicopter flying over her house. The helicopter was so low that one could literally hear and feel the ‘whomp, whomp, whomp,’ as the chopper flew by.

Upon exiting the door, one instantly knew all was not right in the neighborhood. There were at least four detective vehicles in the parking lot of the town hall. Several officers were seen walking around the perimeter of the house on the corner.

One officer stood next to one suspect — who was handcuffed and sitting on the ground, hidden behind the car — as a search was conducted for a second perpetrator. Witnesses stated they saw detectives searching inside the residence as well. Many of the residents expressed their shock at the whole situation.

Maine Officials Found Their Suspects

Suddenly a search and rescue team — dog and handler — came running up Davenport Street from the direction of the local gas station. They took a left onto Water Street to help search for the other suspect.

Trailing behind the search and rescue team was an officer with an assault rifle of some sort and a long barrel pistol. It was at this time there was a shift in the air. The helicopter started to pull tighter circles hovering over one spot. Officers started rushing to their vehicles, speeding away.

The officer with the female suspect – loaded her into the car. One witness with a scanner reported they had found the male suspect in the water. The Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, Old Town Police, Main Marine Patrol, and the Forestry Service all participated in the search.

According to reports from the scanner the Coast Guard had been dispatched to assist, however, their help was not needed. There are some unconfirmed reports that the male suspect may have suffered a stab wound to the eye. It is assumable that the injury occurred during the robbery.

Authorities boarded onto a couple of boats and rushed into the Penobscot River to “rescue” the man from the water. After they retrieved him from the river they brought him to the boat launch located in Old Town. First responders were waiting for the man at the dock.

Maine Official’s Stress There is No Need to Panic

After they bandaged up the man’s head — around the forehead/eye area — they loaded him into a rescue car for further examination. On the scanner, it was heard one officer requesting where they would like the individual transported.

The response the officer received was for the suspect to be brought into Old Town Police Department for interrogation. The victim’s name has not been released, nor an exact description of what occurred.

Though the names of the two people arrested have not been named — speculation says one or both — may have been related to the victim. There are reports saying that the suspects may have recently arrived from Florida. This author can say that she has never seen anything like this in Maine before. Sure it was witnessed when she lived in Florida and Texas, never in her home state.

