Robert Trump the President’s Younger Brother Died

On August 15, 2020, President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump passed away. The 71-year-old was recently hospitalized after falling ill. Trump was able to visit his brother in New York shortly before his death. His cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Trump remained close to his brother the President. In June of 2020, Trump attempted to file a lawsuit preventing the publication tell-all book about the president. This attempt was unsuccessful and his niece Mary’s book was published.

Prior to his death, Trump had been placed into intensive care for several days. The President once described his brother as an even-tempered, quiet guy — the opposite of Trump’s outspoken manner.

One of the family biographers — Gwenda Blair — stated that the businessman was known as the “nice Trump.” He started off his career working corporate finance on Wall Street. Later he left to become a top executive — managing real estate holdings — for the Trump Organization.

The President has admitted in the past to being a bully to his brother. In his 1987 bestseller “The Art of the Deal,” the President wrote that it must be difficult to have him as a brother. However, he never complained about his older brother.

Although he supported his brother “1000 percent,” he preferred to stay out of the limelight. In an interview with the New York Post, he stated that he viewed himself as one of his brother’s biggest supporters.

The President announced his brother’s death — saying how he shall miss and love his brother forever. Many of his friends and family have gone to social media to pay their final respect for the man they loved. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Les Chatfield’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License