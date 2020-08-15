China Sanctioned 11 Americans Furthers Increasing Tension

On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, China announced it had imposed sanctions on 11 Americans, six of them lawmakers, for behaving badly on Hong Kong related issues. On Friday the U.S. Sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as well as ten other Chinese officials.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the United States’ blatantly interfered in the internal affairs of Hong Kong and China. Zhao added it was a serious offense that violated international law. The tension between the U.S. and China grows more and more through the imposed sanctions and bannings of officials.

The lawmakers sanctioned were Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, Pat Toomey, and Chris Smith. Rubio made a comical tweet saying “Last month #China banned me. Today they sanctioned me. I don’t want to be paranoid but I am starting to think they don’t like me.” Hawley also tweeted about the events, but his voice was less humorous. “[China] is sanctioning me in retaliation for speaking out against #ChineseCommunistParty and defending America’s interests. Retaliate all you want. I’m not backing down.”

Beijing imposed a new national security law on June 30, which criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. Trump immediately attacked Beijing for the new law and revoked Hong Kong’s special status on trade. Many other government officials expressed outrage about the law as well. Hong Kong stated that it “fully supports” China’s sanctions against Americans and it will “facilitate its enforcement.”

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth tweeted that it was “little more than an effort to distract attention from its wholesale assault on the rights of the people of Hong Kong.” Rubio, Smith, and Cruz were sanctioned for interference with Xinjiang affairs. Which is chinas far western region, where officials say they are keeping up to two million Muslims in concentration camps?

