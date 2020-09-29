Chicago Bears Changing of the Guard [Video]

The Chicago Bears have had quarterback issues since July 29, 2020. When Mitchell Trubisky entered the NFL as the seventh overall first-round draft pick of the Bears, there was high optimism for the team’s future.

They traded up one spot in the draft with the San Francisco 49ers to select quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Chicago gave up their number three pick, their third-round pick (No. 67), one of their fourth-round picks (No. 111), and a 2018 third-round pick to move up and take Trubisky. He was considered one of the draft’s top quarterbacks.

Trubisky’s 2018 stats were great. He had 3,223 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 24 sacks, 95.4, quarterback passer rating.

In 2019, he had 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 38 sacks, 83 quarterback passer rating. Hopes were very hight in 2020 once were knew we were going to have football post-COVID-19.

During the 2020 offseason, the Chicago Bears signed Nick Foles from the Jaguars. His original contract had about $57 million remaining — after the trade — over three years.

The majority of that number in base salary is $5 million. The remaining guarantees on the deal were $20.125 million in total.

On Sunday, Sept. 27. football game between the 2-0 Bears and the 0-2 Falcons was the turning point for Matt Nagy. Early in the third quarter, there was a changing of the guard, turned the team over to Nick Foles.

Foles’ three-touchdown performance against the Falcons brought the team their third victory of the season. This should guarantee his starting position with the Bears.

The lingering question… Is Trubisky through playing for the Chicago Bears? Is the changing of the guard permanent?

Tayson Hill of the New Orleans Saints is a quarterback who is used in multiple positions. Perhaps Michell Trubisky can save his job in Chicago by sharing this with his coach.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Sports Illustrated: Grading the Bears: QB Move Was One Series Too Late; Gene Chamberlain

Pro Football Reference: 2017 Chicago Bears Statistics & Players

MSN: The latest on Nick Foles’ restructured Bears’ contract; Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.

Feature Image Courtesy of Jeff E., Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Jeffery Beall, Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Matthew Straubmuller’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License