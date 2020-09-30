President Trump Debates Joe Biden for Presidential Race

President Donald Trump debated former Vice President Joe Biden, during the Sept. 29, 2020 debate which started at 9 p.m. EST. The first 20 minutes of the debate was pure chaos as Trump continuously talked over Biden.

Every time Biden tried to answer the moderator Chris Wallace — from Fox News — the president would rudely interrupt the former vice president. At many times, throughout the debate, Biden seemed irritated with Trump.

It seemed that both the president and the former vice president are actively trying to needle each other about every little thing.

As Wallace attempted to glide through all of the laid out segments — Trump seems to try to sideline his questions. The president tries to get his jabs in when it is not his turn to speak.

At one point Wallace attempted to reign the debate back to the matter at hand; Wallace made a comment trying to focus the men again. Biden attempted to answer the question Wallace had asked when Trump interrupted once again.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” Biden replied to Wallace instead. To which the moderator said to Trump, “Please let the vice president talk.”

Wallace attempted to speak about protesting and racial issues. Trump tried to over speak him, and the moderator then asked the president if he wanted to do his job. When Wallace tried to get the President of the United States to condemn white supremacy and white radicalness, Trump seemed a bit defensive.

“Who do you want me to condemn sir, Name them…” The rest of what the president said was a tad jumbled and was truly hard to understand.

Biden says that it is due to Trump’s Administration to why America has gotten “Poor.” The president attempted to interrupt Biden and was shut down immediately. Biden then spoke of his sons and so did Trump.

The former vice president was trying to speak of how his sons are patriots and fought for their country. Trump pointed out that “Hunter was kicked out of the Army…for cocaine.”

The circus of a Presidental debate is still continuing at this time. This story will be updated.

As the debate closed the audience heard hear someone holler out “Mr. Trump the Greatest President of our time!” With another person hooting, “We love you, Mr. Trump!”

