Rick Moranis’ Attacker Finally Arrested

The New York Police Department arrested the man suspected of assaulting Rick Moranis on Nov. 14, 2020. According to the Associated Press, the suspect’s name is Marquis Ventura — age 35.

It has been reported that police have listed Ventura as homeless. On October 1, Ventura punched Moranis — in the head — as he walked down the sidewalk near his apartment.

Authorities released surveillance video showing the assault. In the video, Moranis is seen falling to the ground after being struck. Ventura was wearing a black “I Love NY” hoodie.

After he punched Moranis, Ventura left the scene — on foot — heading northbound from the incident.

According to the New York Police Department, Moranis “suffered from pain to the head, back, and hip.” They further stated that Moranis took himself to the hospital.

The Canadian actor is best known for his roles in “Ghostbusters” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” He also played the sequels to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

He also starred in “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Spaceballs,” “The Flintstones,” and “Parenthood.”

Moranis was nominated for a Grammy in 2006, for best comedy album “The Agoraphobic Cowboy.” This Country music album is composed completely of songs written and sung by Moranis.

The actor — and now singer — overcame his fears of wide-open spaces to create his album. He became inspired by the music that filled his house and by being a stay at home dad.

Music has long been a part of Moranis’ career. Growing up in the 1960s, Moranis feels that music affected everyone. He would bring a guitar onto the stage with him during his stand-up comedy acts. Until the release of his album, Moranis only sang as the characters he was playing.

