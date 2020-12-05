Rand Paul Demands Fauci to Apologize to the Public

On social media, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) scolded Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying that he needs to apologize to school-age kids and their parents. He accused him and policymakers of crippling the United States economy, according to Fox News on Dec. 3, 2020. Paul believes that every time a mandate is instituted, the number of coronavirus cases has increased, and they have no evidence to show that the safety measures are effective. He stated:

We have mask mandates in dozens of states and countries — without fail, every time we’ve instituted a mandate the actual incidence of the disease has risen. So there is no evidence that proves that these mandates are working and we’re crippling the economy. Maybe we ought to reassess what we’re doing.

Paul and Fauci have clashed several times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Paul accused Fauci of fear-mongering rhetoric and implementing unnecessary mandates. At a senate meeting in June, Paul spoke about how school-age children are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus.

Top officials are trying to slow down the virus’s spread and protect the public from passing the virus asymptomatically. According to Fox News, asymptomatic spread accounts for about 50 percent of infections. The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Fauci have warned the public that the virus’s asymptomatic spread is what causes the coronavirus case numbers to spike.

Paul is against schools closing and says the mandates like wearing a mask is a waste of time. Although Fauci confirmed that children are the least to transfer the virus, he still believes that the mandates will benefit the United States.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Fox News: Rand Paul says Americans should push back on lockdowns, mask mandates; by Joshua Q. Nelson

The Hill: Rand Paul says Fauci owes parents and students an apology over pandemic measures; by Dominick Mastrangelo

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License