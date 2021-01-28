Enlarged Prostate Relief: Real Electron Energized Prostate Aid [Video]

Don't like to read?

Real Abundance announces the first in a new line of homeopathic remedies — Real Electron Energized Prostate Aid. The trio of formulas work in concert with one another when used as directed; 95 percent of users reporting saw significant improvement in their enlarged prostate (BPH) symptoms in a few days.

Problematic symptoms the Prostate Aid trio can help reduce:

A hesitant interrupted weak urine stream.

Sense of urgency leaking or dribbling.

Urinary hesitancy: problems starting or maintaining a strong flow of urine.

The bladder does not feel it is completely empty.

More frequent urination — especially at night.

Sexual disorders: erectile dysfunction and difficulty ejaculating.

Everyone who has ordered and is currently using the Prostate Aid has reported a noticeable reduction in bathroom trips.

Specifically, they are not waking up to relieve their bladder several times a night, and an improved urine stream.

Prostate Aid A, B, and C are packaged together with clearly written instructions for use. Using the dropper included as part of the cap, formula A is taken once every other day, B is taken once at night and in the morning daily, and C is taken once a day. Real Abundance recommends using Real Electron Energized Male Immune Enhancer when symptoms are under control.

Coming soon in the Real Electron Energized homeopathic line are formulas to relieve indigestion associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), women’s urinary health, and more.

As with all homeopathic remedies, Prostate Aid A, B, and C have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The Real Abundance formulas are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always seek competent professional medical advice from a medical doctor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Prostate Aid Images Courtesy of Gricelda Chandler – Used With Permission

For more information, go to www dot realabundance dot com.