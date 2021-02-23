Actress Martha Stewart Dies at Age 98

Don't like to read?

Actress Martha Stewart has died at the age of 98. According to an announcement made by her daughter Collen Shelley, Stewart died on Feb. 17, 2021. The actress was highly famous during the 1940s and 1950s. She costarred in “Daisy Kenyon” and “In a Lonely Place.”

The Hollywood star was born on Oct. 7, 1922, in Bardwell, Kentucky. Her full name at birth was Martha Ruth Stewart Haworth. When she was younger her family relocated to Brooklyn, New York. There her father worked as a businessman.

After she graduated from high school, she was recommended to take part in a singing contest. Her friends gave her name to the local radio station for her to enter the contest. Her singing made her so successful that she ended up working as a singer during World War II. It was during this time that she was discovered.

In 1946, she made her first debut in films. The singer was often cast as the best friend in these movies. She also starred as a starlet, good girl, and secretary throughout her three-decade career. Her face was not only seen in films — but she also worked in TV shows.

On March 31, 1946, Stewart married Joe E. Lewis. They were divorced on Aug. 2, 1949. Four days later she married her second husband George O’Hanion. They were divorced on Feb. 1, 1952.

Stewart married her third husband, David Shelley, in November of 1955. The couple had three children together. Shelley passed away on April 8, 1982.

She was raised Roman Catholic. However, in 1956 she converted to Christian Science. Her favorite shows were “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Touched by an Angel.” Stewart’s mind remained sharp throughout her golden years. People attributed the fact that she was a huge fan of jigsaw puzzles to the reason her mind stayed sharp.

After she retired from the movies, she dedicated her life to her family and religious causes.

She is survived by her two daughters, son, and various other family members. Her friends and fans will greatly miss her.

