Dustin Diamond From “Save by the Bell’ Dies at Age 44

Actor Dustin Neil Diamond — most known for his role ad Samuel “Screech” Powers in “Save by the Bell” — has lost his battle with lung cancer. According to his representative, the actor died on Feb. 1, 2021, after being diagnosed with stage 4 carcinoma only three weeks ago.

In a statement Diamond’s spokesman, Roger Paul announced “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.” Last month the actor was hospitalized in Florida. Later on, his team disclosed that he had cancer.

The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ have reported that Diamond’s health quickly declined in the past week. The actor’s team verified that he had stage 4 small cell carcinoma on January 14 — via a post on Diamond’s Facebook page.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1977, in San Jose, California. Diamond attended the Private Christian school — Zion Lutheran School in Anaheim, California. When he was in the fifth grade he portrayed an eighth-grader — Samuel “Screech” Powers — in the TV series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” in 1987.

He appeared in “The Wonder Years” in the year 1988. In 1989, the TV series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” turned into “Saved by the Bell.” In his younger years, he worked as a live mannequin for a store.

Diamond and his girlfriend suffered a miscarriage during their first pregnancy in December 2004. The miscarriage happened because of an ectopic pregnancy. Afterward, they created the Dustin Diamond Foundation which supports organizations that specialize in child care.

He was voted as the third most annoying former child actor in the May 2006 issue of Stuff magazine. Diamond was listed on the Top 100 Annoying People on BBC Three in 2006.

He was the executive producer in Lifetime TV’s “The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story.” The actor also in the off-Broadway parody “Bayside! The Musical!” In the play, he portrayed himself.

The actor served a four-month jail sentence in 2015 for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing. His other legal issues consisted of him being sued several times for delinquent taxes. He was also involved in foreclosing proceedings for missing mortgage payments.

Since the news of Diamond’s death broke many people have taken to social media to post tributes to the actor. Mark-Paul Gosselaar tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and many fans. May he rest in peace.

