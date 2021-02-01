Remembering Hank Aaron [Video]

Don't like to read?

Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame home run king Henry Louis Aaron, also known as Hank Aaron, died at 86. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed that the state of Georgia is brokenhearted to hear about Aaron’s passing. He was known as an American Icon and one of Georgia’s greatest legends.

On April 8, 1974, Aaron, at 6-foot, 180-pounds, broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714. Over 50,000 fans took to the streets and celebrated his historic accomplishment. Aaron played two more seasons and increased his home runs to 755 until 2007 when Barry Bonds broke his record.

Aaron’s major league career with the Atlanta Braves spanned from 1954 to 1976. He still holds various major league records for RBI’s (runs batted in), total bases, and extra-base hits. Hammerin’ Hank, with all of his records, was known for his sweet home run swing.

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk in a statement, said:

We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank, He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.

Both Georgia and Alabama governors issued an order to have the flags fly at half-staff on the day of Aaron’s funeral. Aaron leaves behind his beloved wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank Jr., Lary, Dorinda, Ceci, and his grandchildren.

Written by Omari Jahi

