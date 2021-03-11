Medical Marijuana Store Under Investigation for Selling Improper Product

Don't like to read?

The state of Maine is looking into the Acadia Cannabis medical marijuana store due to patrons saying they are selling incorrect products. According to a Fox Bangor News article on March 10, 2021, Kevin Loring — a patron of Acadia Cannabis — has accused the store of “selling products … as shatter but is not shatter.”

Shatter is described as a form of marijuana extract that is hard, translucent concentrate similar in appearance and texture to a piece of glass. This description is written on the Medical Marijuana, Inc. website. This product is also called shatter weed, shatter wax or marijuana shatter.

Loring further said that he purchased marijuana products from “Acadia Cannabis company in Veazie” for the past “five months.” The business recently opened a store in downtown Bangor. Loring said the company has been selling a product that is “blatantly” a lie.

They’re defrauding cannabis consumers here in Maine.

He went on further to describe his experience after taking one hit of the mysterious product being called “shatter.” Loring said he got sick and began experiencing “A lot of coughing, a lot of pain.” The patron said that it “Felt like little needles.”

There was a lot of liquid down at the bottom of the lungs it was just really uncomfortable.

According to Acadia Cannabis co-owner, Bryan Morgan they send their products to Portland to be made. He further stated that they “send it to a reasonable lab.” He also said they do not do extra testing on the products after they have been made. However, the Portland company tells him that “it’s going to be a good product.”

Morgan said that Loring’s complaint is the first one they have had in a long time. The co-owner also stated, “I don’t think it should be a complaint.” However, many people frown upon false advertisements. Like saying a product is one thing and it actually is not.

Loring believes that the marijuana store did not treat him the way medicinal consumers should be treated. He further believes that Acadia Cannabis needs to “hold themselves accountable to a higher standard.” They are after all “supposed to be selling medical marijuana.”

A state investigator met with Loring on Tuesday, March 9. According to Loring, the product that Acadia Cannabis is trying to pass off as shatter “is mixed with something unknown.” He believes this unknown substance “is making Bangor citizens ill.”

Fox Bangor News: State investigates Bangor medical marijuana store; by Stephanie Wittenbach

Medical Marijuana, Inc.: WHAT IS SHATTER?; by Jeffrey Stamberger

Featured Image Courtesy of Thomas Elliott’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons Public Domain

Inline Image Courtesy of Steffen Geyer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License