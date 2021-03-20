‘The Conners’ Stage Crew Member Suffers Fatal Medical Event

Don't like to read?

A crew member died during the filming of “The Conners” sitcom at CBS Studio 22 in Los Angeles, California, on March 18, 2021. He had worked on the Conner family and other cast members for over 25 years, as confirmed by a Werner Entertainment representative on March 19.

The man’s name, his actual age (50-60), nor his cause of death remain undisclosed at the time of this report. TMZ reports he primarily worked with the lighting and was up on the catwalk when he succumbed to a “medical event.”

Studio medics were called but could not resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Werner Entertainment asks the press and public to respect the privacy of his family and allow them to grieve.

“The Conners” debuted after Rosanne Barr scandalously tweeted a negative comment about former-President Obama’s aide. The matriarch of the Conner family was fired from the program carrying her name as its title.

Fans were devastated. Sara Gilbert and the gang reprised their roles as “The Conners” and launched the spinoff in 2018. They held true to their parts in “Roseanne.”

Using the same residence and sets in the fictional town Lanford, Illinois: “This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America,” reads the synopsis of the program on CBS’ website.

While the sitcom is filmed at CBS, it remains an ABC property and produced by Jax Films, Gilbert TV, and Mohawk Productions, in association with Werner Entertainment.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Images Courtesy of Disney|ABC Press – Used With Permission