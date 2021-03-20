Tina Turner Bids Fans Farewell to Battle PTSD, Stroke, and Cancer [Video]

Don't like to read?

Music Icon Tina Turner announces that she is moving out of the spotlight for good as she battles serious health issues. Her final gift to her fans is a new documentary entitled “Tina,” which shares the 81-year-old singer’s musical history and describes how she wants to enter the final chapter of her life.

Turner suffers from health issues, having had a stroke, cancer, and kidney failure. Looking back, she remembers her life not being balanced. The good did not equal the bad.

Turner Recalls having an abusive life. Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, with poverty and misery engulfing her childhood in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her mother, Zelma, and father, Floyd Bullock, abandoned her when she was a child.

The Pop Superstar reunited with her mother after she gained fame. Turner remembers her as being an icy and unemotional woman.

In the documentary, Turner said:

Mom was not kind. When I became a star, of course back then she was happy because I bought her a house. I did all kinds of things for her, she was my mother. She didn’t want me, she didn’t want to be around me, even though she wanted my success. But I did for her as if she loved me.

This documentary being Turner’s final gift to her fans, but it may be painful to watch as she pulls the curtain back on her life. As the scene fades to black on her stellar career, she has sold over 100 million records and sold out arenas worldwide.

The documentary “Tina” has been picked up by HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max on March 27.

Written by Omari Jahi

