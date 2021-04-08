Dick Van Dyke Caught Handing Out Money to Job Seekers [Video]

Don't like to read?

Dick Van Dyke is well known for his philanthropy; he is often caught doing good deeds. The 95-year-old actor was spotted in Malibu, California, handing out money to job seekers last month, reports the Good News Network on April 7, 2021.

Last week, he stopped by the bank to withdraw money, according to Daily Mail, on March 31. Next, he went to the Labor Exchange Center of Malibu, a non-profit organization that helps place workers in local day jobs. Its slogan is, “because jobs create independence and self-sufficiency.”

People can be found that Monday-Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. PT, waiting for placement. Van Dyke must have known the window of time since he arrived and parked outside the building in time to hand out “wads of cash.”

The pandemic did not deter him, writes Karen Ruiz. He was “in high spirits as he helped out those in need.” The small group of recipients well-received his generosity — his thoughtfulness touched them.

Helping others is a large part of the actor’s life. During an interview in 2017, he discussed his volunteerism at The Midnight Mission, a shelter in downtown Los Angeles. At that time, he had spent the previous 20 years helping the troubled and homeless at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and times in between.

He greets people at the door, sings, and dances. Van Dyke said, “It makes my holidays for me,” then continued talking about the shelter’s programs and its amazing board of directors.

Van Dyke is a spokesman for the Cell Therapy Foundation and the National Reye’s Syndrome Foundation.

He endorsed LeVar Burton to be the next permanent host of “Jeopardy.” On April 7, TV Web reports there has been a fan campaign for the host of “Reading Rainbow” to replace the late Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020. A petition on Change.org calls for Burton to get the job — new signatures are added frequently.

The petition reached over 180,000 signatures. Van Dyke tweeted his support for his fellow actor; he included the link for the petition. Burton was stoked about the tweet’s ringing endorsement and “Dick & Arlene Van Dyke’s” signature on the petition.

Van Dyke does not buy into the saying that a person should act their age. It seems as though generosity, kindness, loyalty, and dancing and singing whenever he can it the secret to aging gracefully — take it from Van Dyke’s example.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

