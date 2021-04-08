McDonald’s Celebrates Spring With a New McFlurry Flavor

Don't like to read?

Springtime brings warmer weather and blooming flowers. It also brings new flavors to many businesses like Krispy Kreme’s Oreo doughnuts or Dolly Parton-inspired ice cream. By May 3, 2021, Mcdonald’s new Caramel Brownie McFlurry will be in all restaurants across the United States.

The Carmel Brownie McFlurry consists of creamy vanilla soft-serve ice cream with sweet, gooey caramel topping and fudgy brownie pieces. These tasty ingredients will be blended thoroughly in participating McDonald’s for a limited time — in select restaurants — until its released nationwide.

This is the first time the Caramel Brownie McFlurry will be available in the U.S. In 2017, this delicious treat was created and sold in Canada.

Ron McLellan — owner and operator of a McDonald’s in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada — created the McFlurry in 1995. Since then it has made its way into McDonald’s restaurants in over 100 countries.

The McFlurry will continue to offer its M&M and Oreo flavors. If the McFlurry is not a person’s choice for dessert; McDonald’s also offers various other treats.

The fast-food restaurant has soft-serve ice cream cones, milkshakes, hot fudge sundae, or hot apple pies. Some restaurants may also offer muffins or cookies as well.

McDonald’s offers three flavors for their milkshakes year-round — strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate. The restaurant does have a few limited flavors they offer from time to time. For example, the Shamrock (mint) or their strawberry banana. Of course, these flavors are only available for a limited time.

The company also offers caramel topping for their sundaes. During the late fall into the winter seasons, the restaurant offers hot pumpkin pies. Many people are looking forward to trying the new Caramel Fudge Brownie McFlurry from McDonald’s.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

McDonald’s: Desserts

Simple Most: McDonald’s Is Launching A Decadent New McFlurry Flavor; by Kaitlin Gates

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of polaroidmemories’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of mroach’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License