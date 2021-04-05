DMX Remains in a Coma and on Life Support After Suffering a Heart Attack

Don't like to read?

Earl Simmons, the rapper known as DMX, remains on life support and in a coma after suffering a heart attack. On April 3, 2021, DMX’s representative announced that he had been “rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home.” Many people speculate that the medical condition was brought on by a drug overdose. However, this has not been confirmed.

Throughout the years, DMX has struggled with drug addiction. He has even completed a few stints in rehab — the last time was in 2019. His representative continued on by saying “Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.”

At this time the rapper is in critical condition in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in White Plains, New York. His longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, confirmed that he was on life support after suffering a heart attack. According to Simmons’s family, he is on a ventilator in a vegetation state. It has been reported that the rapper does have minor brain wave activity happening. His doctors have stated that he is in “grave danger.”

According to TMZ, a family member told them that Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) attempted to resuscitate the rapper for 30 minutes. During that time frame, DMX’s brain and body were deprived of oxygen. The doctors informed the family that the lack of oxygen severely impacted his brain.

DMX’s family has been touched by the outpouring of love and support they have received during this trying time. According to one representative for DMX, “Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

His family has planned a prayer vigil to be held outside of the White Plains Hospital. This event will be held on April 5th, at 5 p.m. EST. Many of the rapper’s fans have been playing his music outside of the hospital to show they are there to give him and his family support.

DMX’s wife shared a video of these fans via a social media platform. The caption on the video reads, “THE LOVE IS REAL… THIS JUST TOUCHED MY HEART.” On April 4th, Ruff Ryder’s bikers were filmed arriving outside of the White Plains Hospital. DMX and his family will continue to be in people’s hearts and prayers throughout these trying moments.

