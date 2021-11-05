‘Biggest Loser’ Weight Loss Competition Participants Shed Unwanted Pounds

Don't like to read?

Carrying extra pounds often inflames pre-existing medical conditions and negatively affects a person’s self-esteem. Unfortunately, after months of lockdowns, nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults gained weight during the pandemic. Losing unwanted pounds can be a challenge, but friendly competition helps participants stay on track with their goals:

When it comes to losing weight, having partners who keep you accountable is a winning game plan.

To combat the problem, team members at Phalanx Family Services launched a weight loss competition last year. The Biggest Loser contest that started in mid-September marks their third voluntary weight loss challenge. During the 9-week-contest, there will be weekly weight loss winners. The person with the most significant weight loss percentage wins the grand prize at the contest’s end.

However, it should be noted that everyone taking the weight loss challenge is a winner for deciding to live a healthier life.

“The Biggest Loser Contest is designed to advocate participants to be more active in their personal lives, to lose weight, and become healthier. Particpants are also encouraged to engage in friendly competition with one another to motivate and support each other in promoting a healthy active lifestyle,” reads the agreement signed by all those joining the weight loss challenge.

Other than weight loss, there is a monetary incentive. Each participant’s entry fee is $10 weekly for nine weeks. The penalty for missing a weekly weigh-in is $5, and if someone gains weight, they are assessed $1 for every pound and $0.50 for less than a pound. All of the money collected becomes part of the Biggest Loser Cash Pot.

Weekly winners take home half of the weekly cash pot based on their weight loss percentage. Congratulations to the first seven weekly winners: Larry Russel, Yvette Moore, Teia Sanders, Elizabeth Johnson, Shana Smith, Sidney Johnson, and Loris Cannon!

With only two weeks to go, who will be the Biggest Loser?

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

