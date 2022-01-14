Capitol Police Arrest Michigan Woman on Multiple Gun Charges

Don't like to read?

Michigan woman, Kery Lynn McAttee, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on multiple gun charges after she drove to Washington, D.C. with a loaded shotgun and unloaded .22 caliber rifle in her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.

She then proceeded to park in a “No Parking” zone in front of the police headquarters located almost a half-mile from the U.S. Capitol, announced authorities on Jan. 13, 2022.

McAttee claims she was there to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The arrest took place the day before the announcement.

The U.S. Capitol Police statement said that “McAttee told our officers she drove here from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021.”

One of the Agents noticed “a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado.” The woman confirmed she had “firearms in her vehicle.”

Upon further investigation into the Michigan woman’s vehicle, they found an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzleloader and a Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, along with a loaded Gamo pellet gun and a Mossberg .410 caliber rifle.

Currently, authorities have no evidence showing the Michigan woman came there “to do anything [other than] speak with our officers.”

McAttee has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful passion and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle.

Police stated they could not comment any further on the 58-year-olds case as it was still being investigated. However, skeptics have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the situation.

Mazi Chidi replied to the Capitol Police’s Twitter post: “‘At this time, there is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers.’ She brought guns to a friendly chat? Makes sense.” To which Jerry replied, “I mean, a lot of people keep guns in their car. It’s not smart but not necessarily nefarious.”

Mary Rebele joined in by saying, “OH PLEASE. DON’T SAY SHE HAD NO INTENTIONS TO USE THOSE GUNS/AT THE CAPITOL. YOU HAVE TO BE NUTS. YOU MISFIRED J6…DO6 DO IT AGAIN.”

Many other people commented that she must have been white since she was arrested. Referring to the numerous killings caused by police against minorities.

Written by Sheena Robertson

