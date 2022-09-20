Don't like to read?

The Bloodline runs the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Not just as the biggest faction in the modern era, but maybe of all time. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in Cardiff. Roman’s help came in the form of family and not the Usos nor honorary Uce Sami Zayn there is a new member added to the Bloodline. The Street Champion Solo Sikoa joins the Bloodline to keep the legendary status of Reigns and his older brothers the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey The Usos intact.

Sikoa ended the hype around the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, of dethroning Reigns at Clash at the Castle. His presence took a very special moment from McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior took out everyone previously on the “go-home” show of Friday Night Smackdown. The Usos and honorary Uce Sami Zayn could not make the trip to the United Kingdom due to their injuries by McIntyre.

Street Champion moves to Friday Nights

Sikoa left NXT 2.0 with a dominant win over Von Wagner in a Streetfight before his call-up. The call-up to the main roster became more prominent when Triple H became the Head of the Creative team. Sikoa is the youngest of the group but he is also the most dangerous one. The Street Champion stated this when he arrived on Smackdown this past week:

” You come for my family, I come for you. You create problems, and I finish them. The bloodline just got bigger and stronger, and Solo Sikoa is here to stay.” McIntyre wanted a match with Sikoa because he cost him the titles in Cardiff. Sikoa’s first match on the blue brand “Smackdown”was against McIntyre and he did not back down. Every time McIntyre could get some offense going, Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline made sure that it didn’t last long. The match ended when Karrion Kross locked in the Kross Jacket causing a disqualification. It will be interesting to see how the Street Champion will adjust to the main roster in a few weeks.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

