Court Sentences Steve Bannon to 4 Months in Jail [Video]

Steve Bannon, the former White House advisor for Trump, was sentenced to four months in jail. He was found guilty of defying a subpoena for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot congressional probe. The U.S. District Judge, Carl Nichols, also fined him $6,500.

However, the judge stated that Bannon did not have to serve the sentence until an expected appeal played out. Both the fine and jail term came in below the sentence recommended for Bannon by federal prosecutors.

The former advisor’s proceedings have made him one of the highest-profile figures to be sentenced on charges related to the Capitol riot.

Originally, prosecutors wanted Bannon to be sentenced at the top end of the federal sentencing guidelines — six months in jail with a maximum fine of $200,000.

Reasons Behind the Decision

The judge felt Bannon “consistently acted in bad faith” as he tried to stalemate the House select committee’s investigation, accused prosecutors.

The one-time close ally of Trump asked the judge to sentence him to probation. His attorney argued the court should delay imposing any sentence until an appeals court could hear the case.

Judge Nichols pointed out that the criminal statute required him to sentence the right-wing media figure to at least one month in jail.

Nichols also concurred with prosecutors that the defendant had “not expressed remorse and has attacked the select committee at every turn.”

The accused declined to speak on his own behalf noting, “My lawyers have spoken for me, your honor.” His sentence comes almost a year after the House voted to hold him in contempt of Congress. It is his second conviction this year. In July he was found guilty of an unrelated charge.

Bannon was sentenced by US District Judge Carl J. Nichols in court after a jury in July found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and hand over documents to the Jan. 6 committee https://t.co/7qqpxwFRNc pic.twitter.com/gZhvPR0AtC — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) October 21, 2022

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CNBC: Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail for contempt of Congress

Top and Featured Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License