America Lost the Legislative Branch, and the Supreme Court Is Soon to Follow

The reasons our government is forever broken will be clear to you later. Just be aware of the truth. The legislative branch became dysfunctional in 2009 when Moscow Mitch McConnell and John Boehner created the “party of no.” They stood together in front of the television cameras and Moscow Mitch made the following racist statement and a promise kept by all fake Republicans over the last 13 years, “Our party will do nothing until that ‘man’ is out of the White House.”

The End of a Functioning Government

This one statement was not only a personal attack on our nation’s first black president, it was the beginning of the end of honest deliberation and compromise. Democrats and republicans don’t even yell obscenities at each other any longer. They snub each other on a regular basis, primarily in the House. This proves my allegation that there are too many representatives. Each state should have only two, and only one senator. But that is another part of the story.

A Heavily Politicized Supreme Court

The Supreme Court no longer exists in the form intended by our Founding Fathers. Of the three branches, the judiciary branch was supposed to be unique in the fact that it would not be influenced by any political party. In 2020, after Moscow Mitch broke his own rule, unsupported by the Constitution, the Court became divided for life. There are six right-wing extremists and three liberal-leaning members on the highest court in the land today. This is not good for America and offers irrefutable fact that lifelong appointments for the Court are a disaster, destroying the very purpose of the judicial branch.

A Court with Weak Leadership

Chief Justice, John Roberts, is weak and unfit to lead the Court in the 21st century. He has clearly surrendered to Moscow Mitch and his desire for power and control. It is he who allowed five incompetent and biased extremists to decide the direction our justice system will follow for the next 40-50 years.

Supreme Court Confirmations have Become a Farce

I am old enough to have watched the confirmation hearings for all nine justices on today’s court. None of those I call the “six bad actors” should have been confirmed. With the exception of Roberts, they are completely unqualified to perform the duties of a Supreme Court justice.

Sexism and the Court

The Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991 were a farce. Chaired by Senator Joe Biden, it was obvious from the beginning that the men in the senate who would confirm or deny his appointment were nothing more than a “good old boys” club.

Ms. Anita Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment, but her testimony was not only rejected, she became the villain. Thomas was confirmed by a vote of 52-48, although he was totally unqualified for such a lofty position.

Another Biased Justice

Samuel Alito was confirmed by a vote of 58-42 in 2006. The opposition statement to his confirmation included allegations based on previous court cases. It was suggested that his view of the law of the land was narrow-minded and prejudicial. All but one Republican voted for his appointment. There were four democratic crossover votes. The accusations of Alito’s biased views have been confirmed in multiple cases before the court over the last 16 years.

Moscow Mitch Makes up his Own Rules and then Breaks Them

In violation of the spirit and intent of the Constitution, Moscow Mitch McConnell refused to hold hearings for President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, in February of 2016 after the sudden death of right-wing extremist, Antonin Scalia. Although he set a precedent, declaring that there should be no new Supreme Court hearings during an election year, he would break his own rule four years later, less than one month prior to the 2020 election.

The Involvement of the Federalist Society

Denying Judge Garland a seat on the court allowed Trump to fill the empty seat in 2017. Neil Gorsuch was confirmed without having any qualification other than his promise to Moscow Mitch and the Federalist Society that he would overturn Roe v Wade given the opportunity.

Another Sexual Predator is Confirmed

In 2018, the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy opened up another seat on the Court. Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh.

His hearings mirrored those of Clarence Thomas 27 years before. During the hearings, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during their college years. Once again, a woman was discounted and became the villain in this one-act play. Kavanaugh was unqualified but his promise to repeal another woman’s right in the future gave him a lifetime appointment to the Court.

An Admitted Religious Extremist on the Court in Defiance of the First Amendment

Finally, we come to the most prejudiced individual ever to serve on the highest court in the land.

Just months before the 2020 election, the legendary Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lost her battle for life.

On September 18, 2020, the “Notorious RBG” passed, and in the shortest time in history, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett 13 days later. Breaking his own rule, Moscow Mitch McConnell began hearings immediately, and Barrett was confirmed along party lines less than two weeks before the election.

Criticism of Barrett was based on her extreme position on Catholic theology. She admitted that her religion is of greater importance than her position on the court, and proved it when she voted to overturn a 49-year-old decision by a respected Supreme Court, nullifying its decision known as Roe v Wade. June 24, 2022 will forever be known as one of the darkest days in American history.

Two of our Branches of Government No Longer Exist

In my opinion the Supreme Court no longer exists. If its purpose has become bastardized, it can no longer function, and should be disbanded. If it doesn’t work, we don’t need it.

Smaller Government is a More Efficient Government

In its current condition, our entire federal government must be restructured. Our legislative branch and our judicial branch must be reduced in numbers. Only one senator and two representatives from each state are necessary. A smaller number would encourage deliberation and compromise, while saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year.

No more than five Supreme Court Justices are needed. Once again, the larger the number of justices, the less likely it becomes that decisions will be made based solely on the Constitutionality of the subject at hand.

I have always been an independent voter, and my praise for the real Republican Party was their belief that a smaller government is a more efficient government. Unfortunately, there are no real Republicans in Washington today.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Author of “Tales from Between the Sheets”

Sources:

Daily Kos: Alito proves John Roberts’ Supreme Court is illegitimate

Dorfon Law: Recency Bias and Supreme Court as a Broken Institution

Top and featured image courtesy of Joshua Sukoff‘s Unsplash page – Creative Commons License