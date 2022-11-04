Obese Teens May Soon Have Weight Loss Help Through Wegovy

Wegovy is a weight loss drug approved by the FDA on June 4, 2021. The approval comes after Wegovy underwent four years of clinical trials that showed it helped patients lose weight and improve their health by reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other complications related to obesity.

The drug is an anti-obesity medication that helps improve weight loss and decrease the risk of complications. It’s an injection that’s administered once a week — much like insulin shots are for diabetics — and must be used alongside diet and exercise in order to be effective at helping patients achieve their health goals.

Benefits of the Weight Loss Drug

What are the benefits of using Wegovy? It is a medication that is injected and can help improve weight loss. Additionally, it also helps decrease the risk of complications associated with obesity by binding to receptors in the body that control appetite. This translates into less food intake, which results in weight loss. Moreover, it’s important to note that this drug should only be used under medical supervision due to its possible side effects.

Wegovy is a once-a-week injection that’s administered in the buttocks. Furthermore, the drug is intended to be a long-term solution for obesity and is designed to help with weight loss in tandem with healthy eating and exercise.

It is a type of medication called GLP-1 receptor agonist, which works by slowing down the digestion of food after it has been eaten and increasing feelings of fullness (satiety). The FDA approval of Wegovy marks the first time that a non-surgical weight loss treatment has been approved in the United States.

The product is an injectable medication that helps patients lose weight by blocking the receptors in the brain that are responsible for hunger signals. You start Wegovy at a dose of 0.25 mg once a week and increase the dose every 4 weeks until you reach the full dose of 2.4 mg. It can help people lose up to 25% of their body weight during that time.

Other Weight Loss Meds

There are six weight-loss drugs that have been approved by the FDA for long-term use. They are:

Liraglutide (Saxenda).

Phemtermine-topirmate (Qsymia).

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave).

Setmelanotide (Imcivree).

Semaglutide (Wegovy).

Wegovy Eligibility

To be eligible for Wegovy, you must:

Be over 18 years old

Have a body mass index of 30 or higher (or 27 and above if you have a serious health problem)

Be able to give informed consent

Wegovy isn’t without side effects:

Diabetes.

Gastrointestinal issues like nausea and diarrhea.

Blood pressure problems including hypotension and hypertension (which can lead to heart failure).

Liver damage including hepatitis or cirrhosis of the liver).

Kidney damage (including acute renal failure).

And other serious conditions.

More options for weight loss programs mean more hope for people trying to lose weight. This option is more convenient than other methods, like eating healthy foods or exercising regularly. It doesn’t require you to make major changes in your lifestyle; all you need is the injection. For a better lifestyle, healthy eating habits and exercise are recommended.

Latest Research

Researchers have been conducting clinical trials on obese children aged 12 to 17. The trial consisted of 201 youths from the United States, Mexico, and Europe. They found that the adolescents who received a weekly injection of the medication saw a reduction in their appetite.

The participants on the medication lost an average of 14.7% of their starting body weight. Those who were on the placebo, exercise, and diet counseling gained 2.7% of their initial weight.

The study’s co-author Aaron Kelly, co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota, stated that at the end of the phase 1 trial, over 40% of the participants who received Wegovy, along with nutrition counseling were able to reduce their BMI by 20% or more.

“I’m absolutely excited,” Kelly said. “We’ve entered the phase where we are seeing the kind of weight loss where teens come to us in tears. It’s the first time they’ve had control of their weight in their lifetimes.”

Weight Loss Struggles

Moreover, it is a promising new drug, but it’s not the only option out there. If you or someone you know is struggling with obesity and wants help, talk to your doctor or other healthcare professional about what options are available.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NBC News: Weight loss drug helped teens with obesity lower their BMI, study finds

Mayo Clinic: Prescription weight-loss drugs

Yahoo!: Weight Loss Drug Led to Lower BMI in Teens with Obesity, Study Finds

Top, Featured, and Second Inset Image Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional Photographer‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of chrisphoto‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License