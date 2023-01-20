Disney Drops New Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 [VIDEO]

The most popular Star Wars show is back! Disney dropped the latest trailer for the upcoming season of “The Mandalorian” during an NFL game. This new sneak peek was released this past Monday, following the first teaser which was shown at the 2022 D23 convention last September.

The show was created by Jon Favreau in 2019 and stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role. Favreau is producing alongside Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy, making room for unrepresented voices to showcase their talents. It will see familiar names like Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard return to direct. Newcomers Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, and Peter Ramsey will also join them.

A Hero Travels Back to His Roots

The series is set between the events of episodes 6 and 7 of the Star Wars movies. It follows the aftermath of the Galactic Empire’s downfall and the age of the New Republic. In this trailer, the fan-favorite bounty hunter Mando and his adorable companion Grogu (Baby Yoda) are off on a new adventure.

The main character plans to travel to his homeworld of Mandalore, where he has some “transgressions” to reconcile. He appears driven to unite his fractured people who are scattered across the galaxy.

Mando and Grogu have developed a strong bond over the course of the show. With how inseparable they have become, fans often refer to Mando as Grogu’s father. Pascal plays a similar role in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” portraying a father figure to a young child on an adventure.

While this upcoming season looks like no safe place for Grogu, this force-sensitive infant is tougher than he looks. As Mando continues to put his life on the line to save him, the youngling shows how strong he is when facing their enemies.

There is a shot in the trailer where he pushes someone out of a cave with his bare hands (using the force). This next season will show him in more action as he learns how to use his powers.

A Season Focused on the Past

It looks like this season will be about unraveling the mystery behind two of Disney’s most talked-about characters. Since Mando is going home, it is safe to say that we will learn more about his past as an outlaw. One clip from the trailer hints at an unexplored part of Grogu’s upbringing. The scene shows four Jedi facing an unknown force that is about to break into a door.

This could be taking place in Episode 3 when Anakin led a stormtrooper assault on the Jedi Temple that nearly wiped out the order. This was part of the infamous Order 66 carried out at the end of the prequel trilogy. It would explain why Grogu is one of the last surviving Jedi and is on the run. For some, it may be beneficial to watch more than just the first two seasons of the show in preparation for the third.

How to Prepare for the Upcoming Season with Disney+

Disney has made the entire Star Wars franchise available on its streaming service. Even though new viewers can watch “The Mandalorian” with fresh eyes, previous movies help to give context to events and characters. A good series to help them get caught up to speed is the spinoff show “The Book of Boba Fett.” Many have dubbed it the unofficial season 3 of “The Mandalorian” since it is most remembered for Mando’s appearance in the show’s second half.

March is shaping up to be a busy month for Disney Star Wars fans. The eight-episode season will be available on March 1, exclusively on Disney+. Although not confirmed, Disney may release multiple episodes in the show’s premiere as they have done in the past. Along with “The Mandalorian,” new episodes of the animated series “The Bad Batch” will be released every Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Sources:

CNN: ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived; by Sandra Gonzalez

Mashable: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer sees the return of Baby Yoda and his dad; by Amanda Yeo

CNET: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Hit Disney Plus?; by Sean Keane

Collider: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: Meet the Directors; by Liam Gaughan

ComingSoon.net: Breaking Down the Best Parts of The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer; by Jeff Ames

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Terry (α)’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License